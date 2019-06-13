What the CEOs really think

The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.
What is it like to run a leading bank today? What are the key lessons they have learned during their careers? Who are their mentors? And how will technology affect their business? Euromoney has been on a global tour of top bank chief executives to find out.
Hear from: James Gorman, Morgan Stanley; Tidjane Thiam, Credit Suisse; Jamie Dimon, JPMorgan Chase; Nestor Tan, BDO Unibank; Uday Kotak, Kotak Mahindra; Brian Moynihan, Bank of America; Sun Yu, Bank of China; Casper von Koskull, Nordea; Sergio Ermotti, UBS; Sim Tshabalala, Standard Bank; Segun Agbaje, Guaranty Trust Bank; Octavio de Lazari, Bradesco; Zafrul Aziz, CIMB; Candido Bracher, Itaú Unibanco; Tian Huiyu, China Merchants Bank; Shayne Nelson, Emirates NBD; Abdul Aziz Al Ghurair, Mashreq Bank; Daniel Wu, CTBC; Mike Corbat, Citi; Jahja Setiaatmadja, Bank Central Asia; Roberto Sallouti, BTG Pactual; Piyush Gupta, DBS; Kartika Wirjoatmodjo, Bank Mandiri; Gonzalo Gortázar, CaixaBank; Frédéric Oudéa, Société Générale; Philippe Brassac, Crédit Agricole; Hakan Binbasgil, Akbank; Ken Jacobs, Lazard; Ana Botín, Santander; and Ralph Hamers, ING.
Take out a complimentary trial
Take out a 7 day trial to gain unlimited access to Euromoney.com analysis and receive expertly-curated updates direct to your inbox.