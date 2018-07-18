Asia's best investment bank 2018: Credit Suisse

Awards for Excellence 2018

Credit Suisse’s story is one of finding profitable niches and attacking them with commitment, innovation and smart use of the balance sheet. It rarely tops any commoditized league table, but it does make good money. And that is the right model for a changed investment banking environment in Asia.

Don’t look for Credit Suisse on triple-A rated sovereign bond deals. Look for it on high-yield bonds, on convertibles and in leveraged finance. Look for it in Pakistan, in Vietnam and in Indian private financing. Find it not only on the latest trend but ahead of it.

The reason Credit Suisse won our regional financing award for Asia last year – a controversial choice at the time, but since mirrored by many other judges – was because of its skill in deploying the balance sheet in interesting structures to get a decent fee from specialized areas.