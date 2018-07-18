The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Awards

Asia's best investment bank 2018: Credit Suisse

July 18, 2018
Share

Awards for Excellence 2018

 AfE-2018-logo-196

© 2018 Euromoney

Regional awards 

View full 2018 results

Credit Suisse’s story is one of finding profitable niches and attacking them with commitment, innovation and smart use of the balance sheet. It rarely tops any commoditized league table, but it does make good money. And that is the right model for a changed investment banking environment in Asia

Don’t look for Credit Suisse on triple-A rated sovereign bond deals. Look for it on high-yield bonds, on convertibles and in leveraged finance. Look for it in Pakistan, in Vietnam and in Indian private financing. Find it not only on the latest trend but ahead of it.

The reason Credit Suisse won our regional financing award for Asia last year – a controversial choice at the time, but since mirrored by many other judges – was because of its skill in deploying the balance sheet in interesting structures to get a decent fee from specialized areas.

Take out a complimentary trial

Take out a 7 day trial to gain unlimited access to Euromoney.com analysis and receive expertly-curated updates direct to your inbox.

 

Already a user?

Login now

 

We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree