The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Awards

Banker of the year 2018: Tidjane Thiam, Credit Suisse

July 11, 2018
Share

Tidjane Thiam’s radical three-year plan, which has reinvented Credit Suisse with wealth management at its core, is starting to pay off.

Awards for Excellence 2018

 AfE-2018-logo-196

© 2018 Euromoney

View full 2018 results

There are two types of chief executives. The first are managers content simply to run and nurture businesses that are already strategically well-tuned. The second set are revolutionaries that pursue radical change.

Tidjane Thiam is the second type.

At Prudential, he was criticized for pursuing the large acquisition of AIA early in his tenure as he sought to re-position the UK-headquartered insurer for Asian growth. Investors grumbled about what they saw as the high cost of that deal. It slipped away and with it their chance to enjoy the enormous value creation that duly followed after AIG floated the business instead.

Take out a complimentary trial

Take out a 7 day trial to gain unlimited access to Euromoney.com analysis and receive expertly-curated updates direct to your inbox.

 

Already a user?

Login now

 

We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree