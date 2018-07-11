Banker of the year 2018: Tidjane Thiam, Credit Suisse

Awards for Excellence 2018

There are two types of chief executives. The first are managers content simply to run and nurture businesses that are already strategically well-tuned. The second set are revolutionaries that pursue radical change.

Tidjane Thiam is the second type.

At Prudential, he was criticized for pursuing the large acquisition of AIA early in his tenure as he sought to re-position the UK-headquartered insurer for Asian growth. Investors grumbled about what they saw as the high cost of that deal. It slipped away and with it their chance to enjoy the enormous value creation that duly followed after AIG floated the business instead.