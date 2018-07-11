CEE's best bank for wealth management 2018: Credit Suisse

Awards for Excellence 2018

With an onshore presence since 1993, Credit Suisse has long dominated private banking in Russia, despite a potential upset in 2015 when an investigation was launched into one of its bankers in the Russian business. As testimony to its depth of relationships in the region’s largest ultra-high net-worth market, the bank has instead gone from strength to strength. Over the last two years, its private bank has achieved double-digit revenue growth and recruited 30 new relationship managers in 2017 alone.

Its commitment to central and eastern Europe combined with its global expertise and corporate banking prowess puts Credit Suisse in a unique position, and this year it wins the award for the region’s best bank for wealth management.