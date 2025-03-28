Western Europe’s best international private bank 2025: Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs’ wealth management business inevitably centres on the US – because of the size of that market, and because that is where the firm was born and is headquartered. Proportionally, however, it is growing faster internationally. That is especially apparent is Western Europe, where it is the region’s best international private bank.

In the last five years, Goldman Sachs Private Wealth Management (PWM) has invested heavily in the growth of its business across Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA). This has contributed to strong growth in its adviser base, including a double-digit increase targeted for 2024 alone. Since the launch of a growth plan in 2019, it has doubled its office footprint across EMEA from seven offices to 15, including three new offices in 2024.

On the client side, PWM has seen an impressive double-digit growth in active client relationships in EMEA, including in 2024. This has also translated into revenue growth, with a compound annual growth rate in double digits since 2019.