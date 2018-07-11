Western Europe's best bank for financing 2018: Barclays

Awards for Excellence 2018

Whether it was corporates, sovereigns or banks; jumbo deals, debut issues or liability management, Barclays, western Europe’s best bank for financing, was omnipresent in western Europe’s bond markets this year. Having been involved in such a high number of the most important deals of the year, it is no surprise to see it leapfrog HSBC to the top of Dealogic’s debt capital markets league table for western Europe.

Barclays’ big corporate bond deals during the period included British American Tobacco’s $17.25 billion eight-tranche deal to fund its Reynolds American purchase; the £3 billion five-tranche real estate financing for Annington; a €4.5 billion trade acquisition financing for LVMH; and Enel’s $5.5 billion and $4 billion deals.