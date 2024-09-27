The winners revealed: Euromoney Foreign Exchange Awards 2024

Euromoney's head of capital markets Laurie McAughtry and host Ed Balls

Hosted by Ed Balls, former UK Shadow Chancellor of the Exchequer, along with Euromoney’s head of capital markets Laurie McAughtry, the evening was described by one attendee as “the only gig in town” for the FX industry, and saw the market gather in force to celebrate in style.

Built on the foundations of Euromoney’s 40-year strong, industry-leading FX survey, the inaugural awards were launched in 2023 to great success – and this year grew even further to cover a wider range of practitioners and stakeholders, and even greater depth of analysis.

This year, the volume of entries jumped by 30% and the number of entrants increased by 15%, marking the strong interest in – and need for – recognition and benchmarking across the industry. The awards also attracted an ever more diverse range of practitioners and market participants: with winners this year covering banks and providers to venues and vendors, reflecting the uniquely diverse make-up and unparalleled breadth of the FX market worldwide.

UBS’s global head of macro sales Adrian Boehler

Key winners included UBS, which took home four awards, including the world’s best FX bank. UBS global head of macro sales Adrian Boehler gave a moving acceptance speech to close the evening, highlighting the importance of competition and collaboration, which was well received.

Other overall winners included TP ICAP for the world’s best FX broker; CLS for the world’s best FX clearing and settlement venue; JPMorgan for the world’s best FX market maker; CME Group for the world’s best FX exchange; and 360T for the world’s best FX venue. A full list of award-winners can be found below, with links to further information.

The Euromoney FX Awards are the result of an enormous amount of work by the awards team and panel of judges, based on a robust and rigorously enforced methodology. Thank you to all those involved in developing an awards programme of such independence and integrity.

And of course, warmest congratulations and sincere thanks to all of the winners, attendees and everyone who submitted and participated. It is your involvement that makes these awards such a meaningful success.

We look forward to seeing you all again next year.