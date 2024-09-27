Switzerland’s best FX bank: UBS

UBS’s acquisition of Credit Suisse boosted its capabilities in the Swiss FX market. Already a dominant player in Switzerland, the deal allowed the bank to offer a comprehensive range of FX services to a larger, more diverse client base. It also enabled it to deepen its expertise, particularly in the Swiss franc market, where client demand for specialized insights is growing.

UBS’s robust FX technology stack has enabled the onboarding of clients from Credit Suisse’s former FX platform, further expanding its reach.

Over the review period, the bank continued to invest in modernizing its platforms. UBS Neo, the bank’s FX platform, underwent a redesign to enhance client interaction. Its internal FX Engine Room tool was upgraded to provide its sales teams with advanced client analytics, enabling more personalized and data-driven conversations focused on client priorities.

Beat Wittwer

UBS redesigned the interface of its FX options platform to better accommodate varying client needs and pricing requirements. The bank also introduced a smart-entry system, enabling the generation of FX option structures from text inputs, simplifying the trading process for clients.

The bank’s focus on client service was evident with the 2024 debut of "Alpine Views", a publication focusing on the Swiss franc and related market dynamics. The monthly publication caters to the bank’s sophisticated clients, providing comprehensive analysis and insights into CHF market moves, covering research, trading updates, client activities and technical analysis. UBS assembled a cross-functional team spanning research, trading and sales to ensure the publication addresses all areas relevant to the CHF market.

“We maintained the consistent delivery of our FX services to all client segments in our home market whilst executing at pace on the Credit Suisse integration with respect to our people, our products and our channels of connectivity to clients,” says Beat Wittwer, head of FX distribution, Switzerland.