The world’s best FX bank for corporates: HSBC
Euromoney Limited, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 15236090
4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX
Copyright © Euromoney Limited 2024
Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement
Cookies Settings
Awards
Euromoney FX Awards

The world’s best FX bank for corporates: HSBC

September 27, 2024

Full Results

FXLogo_Black2024-960.jpg
Logo © 2024 Euromoney

HSBC has established itself as a leader in the corporate foreign exchange space by continuously developing innovative solutions. The bank provides liquidity across a range of channels and has consistently ranked in the top three on external platforms with a heavy corporate presence.

In October, HSBC implemented sophisticated pricing and automated risk management for USD/INR, allowing for more dynamic pricing and a higher quality of liquidity provision, which is particularly beneficial to corporates. This newly built functionality drives operational efficiency in both pricing and hedging. The bank also extended its USD/INR pricing availability exclusively for corporate clients for an additional number of hours after the onshore market closes. These enhancements have led to a 14% year-on-year increase in onshore USD/INR trading volumes.

Rahul-Badhwar-HSBC-960.jpg
Rahul Badhwar

HSBC’s focus on improving market efficiency was also exemplified through a new pricing and risk-management feature that helps tighten client prices and better manage liquidity. This innovation has proven particularly effective in the short-term hedging of volatile flows over volatile periods.

Additionally,

To unlock this article

Register for a free trial Already registered? Login now

Topics

AwardsFX AwardsFX clientFX banksHSBC
Gift this article