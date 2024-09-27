The world’s best FX bank for corporates: HSBC

HSBC has established itself as a leader in the corporate foreign exchange space by continuously developing innovative solutions. The bank provides liquidity across a range of channels and has consistently ranked in the top three on external platforms with a heavy corporate presence.

In October, HSBC implemented sophisticated pricing and automated risk management for USD/INR, allowing for more dynamic pricing and a higher quality of liquidity provision, which is particularly beneficial to corporates. This newly built functionality drives operational efficiency in both pricing and hedging. The bank also extended its USD/INR pricing availability exclusively for corporate clients for an additional number of hours after the onshore market closes. These enhancements have led to a 14% year-on-year increase in onshore USD/INR trading volumes.

HSBC’s focus on improving market efficiency was also exemplified through a new pricing and risk-management feature that helps tighten client prices and better manage liquidity. This innovation has proven particularly effective in the short-term hedging of volatile flows over volatile periods.

