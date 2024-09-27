The world’s best FX technology provider for client service: Capitolis

Capitolis continues to develop innovative technology solutions for institutional clients aimed at enhancing the safety and stability of the FX market as a whole. The company’s flagship product, the Capitolis Novations platform, is the only FX novation platform available and has had a significant impact. By automating the novation process for market participants, including prime brokers, banks and hedge funds, Capitolis has optimized FX options portfolios, reducing risk and capital footprint while driving operational efficiencies for clients.

During the review period, Capitolis expanded its platform to include agency novation while crucially maintaining client anonymity – a breakthrough that addresses key client pain points and further unlocks the FX options market. The company's ongoing collaboration with industry leaders has enabled it to continually innovate and meet market demands. Capitolis achieved notable milestones, including a record reduction of $341 billion in SA-CCR effective notional and significantly reducing novation response times.

Ben Tobin

In 2024, Capitolis launched its fast-track Novations technology, which has reduced novation tear-up times from up to 10 days to same-day execution – a first in the FX options market.