The world’s best FX bank for sales: UBS

UBS expanded its FX sales capabilities by leveraging cutting-edge tools and platforms to enhance operational efficiency and client engagement.

To bolster its salesforce capabilities, UBS introduced two key tools: its Continuous Linked Settlement (CLS) and Client Capital Management (CCM) dashboards. The former allows for precise analysis of settlement patterns, helping identify clients not using CLS and assessing the percentage of CLS-eligible trades that settle outside of it, enabling more informed discussions on payment risk. The latter tracks clients’ risk-weighted assets and leverage ratio denominator (LRD) capital usage, promoting conversations around optimizing capital consumption and improving returns.

Adrian Boehler

The bank’s sales team also benefited from the comprehensive redesign of the bank’s single-dealer platform, UBS Neo. The new iteration of the platform leveraged advanced analytics and personalized insights to improve client interactions with its FX franchise. In another transformative change, the bank overhauled its internal FX Engine Room tool to provide sales teams with enhanced client analytics, supporting more personalized, data-driven discussions.

UBS continues to maintain its competitive edge in FX by driving operational efficiency and convenience for both sales teams and clients. Through UBS Neo FX Options, clients can benefit from seamless integration with pricing tools and pre-trade suitability checks, ensuring best-in-class after-sales service across all client segments, from professional investors to retail clients.

In a recent survey, the bank received consistently high scores for its global sales quality and intensity, as well as for understanding and anticipating the needs of clients.

“We strive to be the most data-driven technology-enabled salesforce in the industry,” says Adrian Boehler, global head of macro distribution. “The explosive growth we have seen in parts of our franchise – such as wealth management, for instance – is very much driven by the fact that we are using technology and data to deliver high-quality low-touch service at scale.”