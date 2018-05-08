Middle East's best bank for corporate social responsibility 2018: Bank of Alexandria

Banks globally are increasingly aware of the need for a heightened sense of corporate social responsibility. Institutions in the Middle East are no exception.

Of the many banks making efforts in this area, Egypt’s Bank of Alexandria stands out for the variety of its action and the depth of its commitment.

The bank, under CEO Dante Campioni, has put in place a staff poll through which employees can become involved in the decision-making process around CSR. Employees propose projects; the six with the most votes win. To date, AlexBank has funded 40 projects across all the regions where it operates. The poll has received votes from 17,000 employees in the last three years.

Dante Campioni

Furthermore, over 35% of its staff have been engaged in its ‘Those who need us’ campaign, in which employees volunteer for good causes.

The bank’s flagship CSR project, meanwhile, empowers traditional communities and increases entrepreneurial opportunities through the promotion and preservation of Egypt’s craft heritage. Launched in 2016, the project has already reached more than 3,500 craftspeople, 90% of whom are women and 60% are young, across 15 governorates in Egypt.

AlexBank has committed to making CSR an essential part of what it does and has successfully galvanized its staff in support of that effort.