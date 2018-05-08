Awards for Excellence 2018: Middle East results
A list of winners of Euromoney’s Middle East Awards for Excellence 2018, as well as detailed citations for all of the winners, is available here.
Regional Middle East Awards for Excellence
Best bank
Best investment bank
Best bank for financing
Best bank for advisory
Best digital bank
Best bank for transaction services
Best bank for wealth management
Best bank for corporate social responsibility
Best bank for sustainable
finance
Best bank for SMEs
Best bank transformation
About the Awards for Excellence
The Euromoney Awards for Excellence, launched in 1992, were the first of their kind in the global financial publishing industry.