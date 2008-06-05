The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Capital Markets

Credit Markets round-up: BNP promotes Egan, Marks

By Louise Bowman
June 06, 2008
Martin Egan is the new global head of debt capital markets at BNP Paribas. Egan maintains his role as head of primary markets where he oversees fixed income syndicate.

This integration of DCM and syndicate follows the decision by Ligia Torres to take a sabbatical as head of the European corporate group at the French bank. She is replaced by Tim Drayson, who has run the securitization business since October 2005 when he joined from Morgan Stanley where he has head of ABS syndicate and trading.

Chris Marks, who was head of European corporate origination, is now European head of DCM and reports to Egan and Drayson.

The European head of securitization, Fabrice Susini, steps into Drayson’s shoes, reporting to Egan.





