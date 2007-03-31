The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Capital Markets

Credit default swaps: Loan market waits for a transformational index

By Jethro Wookey
April 01, 2007
The launch of LCDX and release of Isda documentation in Europe could revolutionize risk transfer.

Loan market dealers seem confident that the settlement issues that have dogged the US loan credit default swap (LCDS) market have been sufficiently addressed to allow the launch of the long-awaited LCDX index in the US this month. Europe launched its LCDS index – LevX – in November 2006 but so far unresolved issues surrounding documentation have meant that there has been relatively little liquidity.

The LCDS market has developed differently in the two regions, largely because of differences in what the markets wanted from the product. In the US, where there are large numbers of hedge funds and institutional buyers in the loan market, there was demand for a trading product and contracts were, therefore, non-cancellable. In Europe, where the market is still dominated by the banks, the desire was for a hedging product, and therefore one that was cancellable.

