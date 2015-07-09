Awards for Excellence 2015: Best global infrastructure house

Best global infrastructure house:

Crédit Agricole CIB

Also shortlisted:

HSBC

Société Générale View more 2015 awards

Today, more than ever, excellence in infrastructure means being able to demonstrate capabilities across bonds and advisory, in addition to lending. It is a mix that HSBC and Société Générale have previously demonstrated effectively – they have both won this award in recent years and were shortlisted again this year. However, the increasing strength and diversity across products at Crédit Agricole CIB was even more impressive this year.

Lending remains at the core of Crédit Agricole’s infrastructure franchise. This year it arranged and hedged loans such as a £2.2 billion financing for a new train fleet in the UK, and the €92 million financing for the Canal de Navarra water project.