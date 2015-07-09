The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Awards

Awards for Excellence 2015: Best global infrastructure house

July 09, 2015
Crédit Agricole CIB’s improving advisory prowess alongside its lending strength helped push it ahead of its peers.

Best global infrastructure house:

Crédit Agricole CIB

 

Also shortlisted:
  HSBC
  Société Générale

Today, more than ever, excellence in infrastructure means being able to demonstrate capabilities across bonds and advisory, in addition to lending. It is a mix that HSBC and Société Générale have previously demonstrated effectively – they have both won this award in recent years and were shortlisted again this year. However, the increasing strength and diversity across products at Crédit Agricole CIB was even more impressive this year.

Lending remains at the core of Crédit Agricole’s infrastructure franchise. This year it arranged and hedged loans such as a £2.2 billion financing for a new train fleet in the UK, and the €92 million financing for the Canal de Navarra water project.


