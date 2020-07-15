Euromoney
Credit Agricole
LATEST ARTICLES
Awards
Western Europe's best bank 2020: Crédit Agricole
July 15, 2020
Awards
Euromoney Awards for Excellence 2020 Western Europe winners revealed
July 15, 2020
Surveys
Trade Finance Survey 2020: Global best trade finance providers
January 09, 2020
ESG
Prada inks new sustainability loan in luxury fashion first
Kanika Saigal
,
November 26, 2019
Banking
Partnerships offer European banks a way forward
Dominic O’Neill
,
November 04, 2019
Surveys
Fixed Income Research Survey 2019: Overall
October 07, 2019
Awards
Country Awards for Excellence 2019: Western Europe
July 10, 2019
Banking
The CEO agenda: Philippe Brassac, Crédit Agricole
Dominic O’Neill
,
June 13, 2019
Banking
Crédit Agricole plan flaunts modern mutualism
Dominic O’Neill
,
June 11, 2019
Opinion
CSR: Commitments or greenwashing?
Helen Avery
,
October 08, 2018
ESG
Impact banking champion: Tanguy Claquin, Crédit Agricole
Helen Avery
,
September 21, 2018
ESG
Meet the champions of global impact banking
Helen Avery
,
September 18, 2018
Surveys
Fixed Income Research Survey 2018: Overall
September 05, 2018
Awards
Country Awards for Excellence 2018: Western Europe
July 11, 2018
Awards
Western Europe's best bank for SMEs 2018: Crédit Agricole
July 11, 2018
Opinion
The known unknowns about Crédit Agricole
April 06, 2018
Banking
Brassac restores Crédit Agricole's Spirit of Conquest
Dominic O’Neill
,
April 06, 2018
Surveys
Trade Finance Survey 2018: Global best trade finance providers
January 09, 2018
Surveys
Cash Management Non-Financial Institutions Survey 2017: Which ICMs do you use most globally?
September 13, 2017
Surveys
Fixed Income Research Survey 2017: Overall
September 06, 2017
Surveys
Fixed Income Research Survey 2017: Press release
September 06, 2017
Opinion
Regulation: French rail against Basel IV
September 23, 2016
Awards
Awards for Excellence 2015: Best global infrastructure house
July 09, 2015
Banking
Bank earnings: Deutsche spots a €6 billion disintermediation opportunity
Duncan Kerr
,
February 27, 2014
Banking
French banks most systemically risky in Europe – HEC Lausanne study
Sid Verma
,
June 09, 2013
Banking
Moody’s cuts Société Générale and Crédit Agricole’s credit ratings
Lianna Brinded
,
September 13, 2011
