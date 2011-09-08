Economy: A double-dip recession looks inevitable

Europe has been muddling through its sovereign debt crisis since the spring of 2010. The brinkmanship of US politicians over a technical default may have been deeply unimpressive but the logic for a sovereign downgrade was well established long before Standard & Poor’s delivered it. This was all being factored in before the S&P500 and the FTSE fell by just short of 18% between early July and early August and the German Dax proceeded to lose 28% of its value. What is new is the fear of a double-dip recession that has gripped market participants recently. An informal sounding in August of many of the leading economists that Euromoney regularly speaks to had them putting a 30% to 40% likelihood on a double dip in the developed economies in the next year.