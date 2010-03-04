The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Banking

Redrado’s tenure

By Sudip Roy
March 04, 2010
Inside Redrado’s battle for Argentina’s central bank
The creeping hand of the state
The end of the Redrado era: a timeline

The presidency of Argentina’s central bank is one of the toughest jobs in the financial markets. As well as possessing the necessary technical skills, the bank’s head needs to demonstrate political dexterity and a stomach for the odd financial crisis. So perhaps the biggest surprise of Martin Redrado’s tenure was not its end but that he survived for as long as he did. Even though he fell short of seeing out his full term, he is the second-longest-serving president in the institution’s history.

When he assumed office in September 2004, Argentina had yet to undertake its restructuring on $81 billion of defaulted debt. The offer was made the following year. That issue remains a hurdle for Argentina, with investors still holding about $20 billion of debt waiting for better terms.

Indeed one of the reasons why Redrado was so against the government taking $6.6

