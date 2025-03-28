GLOBAL
Best Private Bank
Entrusted with $1.6 trillion in client assets, Goldman Sachs’ wealth management is a colossus of the private banking world. Drawing on over a century and a half of experience, it leverages its resources, investment platform, global network and lending capacity to deliver a host of tailored solutions to clients.
Best Private Banker
When Iqbal Khan moved to Hong Kong from Zurich in September 2024, he went on the banking equivalent of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour – jetting from city to city and meeting client after client. He got to know a completely different Asia – one he’d visited many times, yet which by his own admission he had never really seen.
Global Awards
Every private bank with international scale believes in its superior ability to serve super-wealthy family offices. But like the Highlander, there can only be one (winner), which this year is UBS.
In an era where many financial institutions are adding sustainability offerings to portfolios, LGT Private Banking stands apart by making sustainability a must-have rather than a marginal service offering. This commitment, with innovative products and ambitious climate goals, makes LGT Private Banking the clear winner of the award for the world’s best for sustainability.
This is a new category introduced into Euromoney’s private banking awards in 2025, and the decision to award the prize to Bank of New Zealand (BNZ) Private Bank was unanimous.
With €100 billion ($105 billion) in assets under management or advice, BNP Paribas Wealth Management is one of the giants of the industry, and a clear winner of this award.
Deutsche Bank Private Bank has long been a giant in commercial real estate (CRE) financing. The financial services giant lends against most CRE collateral types, notably multi-tenanted or investment grade office, retail and industrial/logistics properties. It offers mortgage services for the acquisition, refinance or repositioning of properties located in over a dozen markets, including France, Singapore, Britain, the US, India and Australia.
The best private banks and wealth managers have been honing the art of succession planning for generations. That is certainly true of Lombard Odier. Having been around for 230 years, in 2025 it walks away with the prize for the world’s best for succession planning.
Transforming private market access for wealth managers
Alternative investments are a new awards category in Euromoney’s private banking pantheon – and one area of banking that has become impossible to ignore.
Pure-play private banks do not try to be everything to everyone. They aren’t retail banks and they don’t underwrite stocks and bonds. They’re wealth managers in the traditional sense, helping clients invest with longevity and legacy in mind, creating tailor-made investment strategies that align with the individual’s ambitions.
Art advisory and finance is a freshly minted prize, new to Euromoney’s 2025 private banking awards.
Santander Private Banking is a colossus in Latin America, where it won three regional awards this year – best international private bank, best for high-net-worth individuals and best for discretionary portfolio management. We also named it the best international private bank in Uruguay, Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Brazil.
Custody has historically been seen as the quiet backbone of financial services – essential but often overlooked. That is changing rapidly in a world where digital assets are no longer fringe instruments. Leading that change is Taurus, the Swiss firm recognised with Euromoney’s award for the world’s best for custody services.
BNP Paribas Wealth Management has long been a leader in investment research. Its success in landing this year’s global award is testament to its enduring ability to constantly assess, create and analyse wealth management portfolios on behalf of its clients. With a philosophy predicated on reliability and results, it aims to provide clients with the best investment opportunities, thanks to a unique and dedicated research ecosystem.
Julius Baer walks away with the global award for best for discretionary portfolio management (DPM) for the second year in a row. The Swiss pure-play private bank is a veteran at DPM, the process by which firms manage money on a client’s behalf.
A revolution is coming in the high-net-worth (HNW) segment of private banking, thanks to technology – notably artificial intelligence. And DBS is making the most of it.
“We focus exclusively on meeting the needs of ultra-high-net-worth individuals, family offices, endowments and foundations, and have the privilege of working with some of the most successful people in the world.” Everything you need to know about Goldman Sachs’ dedication and commitment to serving ambitious, sophisticated ultra-high-net-worth (UHNW) clients around the world is summed up in those words from co-head of global private wealth management Meena Flynn.
Once an afterthought of wealth management, philanthropic advisory now sits at the heart of the private bank product offering. Younger clients want to do more with inherited wealth and a whole advisory industry has grown around the process of giving.
In the world of wealth management, next-generation services are viewed by some as an interloper on the scene. But the best global wealth managers have been experts in the field for decades.
Hats off to Deutsche Bank Private Bank for notching its own hat-trick of sorts, by being named the world’s best for entrepreneurs for the third year in a row. The Frankfurt-based lender was founded over 150 years ago with the aim of supporting entrepreneurs in its home market; it has since become adept at supporting the financial needs of founders across the world.
If there is an Asia market on which Goldman Sachs has most clearly placed its chips in the past 30 years, it’s China. The Wall Street giant is a pan-Asia powerhouse, but it was one of the first investment banks to recognise China’s vast potential and invest in the market accordingly.
Only a handful of firms can viably claim to be globally relevant providers of financial services to non-resident Indians (NRI). Barclays Private Bank is very much one of them, and it is the UK provider of banking services to global customers who walks away with this prize in 2025.
Lombard Odier’s Michael Strobaek compares being the global chief investment officer of a private bank to being conductor of an orchestra. “I don’t play all the instruments – but I can certainly hear when they’re played wrong,” he tells Euromoney. “I know when something sounds right or wrong. And I have a very fine feel for how you communicate with clients.”
Leading the global evolution of digital wealth management
Best Private Bank
FNB is redefining excellence in private banking and wealth management. This year, Euromoney named the South Africa-based outfit the best private bank in Africa, as well as the region’s best for succession planning and serving ultra-high-net-worth (UHNW) individuals.
Regional Awards
In Africa’s dynamic financial landscape, Standard Bank Wealth and Investment is redefining digital wealth management by integrating cutting-edge technology with its client-centric approach. The bank’s digitisation strategy focuses on enhancing client experience, deepening relationships, and providing seamless financial solutions that continuously enhance digital offerings.
NMB Bank has established itself as Tanzania's – and Africa's – premier sustainable private banking institution through strategic initiatives that balance environmental responsibility, social impact and financial growth.
Nedbank Private Wealth is the standout winner of this award. The South Africa-based lender’s discretionary portfolio management services are grounded in its long-term values and philosophy, with portfolio management handled by a team of six highly experienced portfolio managers.
Barclays Private Bank is an international wealth management powerhouse in Africa. The UK lender celebrates its regional centenary this year, with a history in Africa that stretches back to 1925.
For generations, Standard Bank Wealth and Investment has been a leader in serving high-net-worth clients and families. Its offering integrates a host of different services, including fiduciary, lending, insurance, banking and advisory. Beyond this, the South Africa-based private bank fosters deep relationships via its Generational Wealth Strategy, and its unique events and thought leadership programmes, making it Africa’s leading bank for high-net-worth (HNW) individuals.
At the heart of Nedbank Private Wealth’s investment strategy is a disciplined and values-based philosophy, geared toward long-term and carefully considered decision-making. The private bank’s approach ensures it maximises returns for clients across entire market cycles, and focuses on investing in high-quality companies heavy on long-term growth potential.
Stewards Investment Capital is a worthy winner of the award for best for alternative investments in Africa in Euromoney’s 2025 private banking awards.
At the heart of Standard Bank Wealth and Investment is the South African lender’s ethos, as it works to cater to the ever-changing needs of multi-generation families.
Investec is the clear winner of Africa’s best for philanthropic advisory award. The South Africa-based financial institution describes its purpose as an enduring drive to create value for clients, staff, stakeholders and the community at large. A successful philanthropic strategy is, it says, “crucial” to its overall wealth management and estate planning journey, particularly as high- and ultra-high-net-worth individuals and families seek to forge a socially meaningful legacy.
South Africa’s FNB has long been a regional leader in succession planning. This area of private banking can be tricky to define. What defines excellence when debating how good a financial institution is at helping families transfer ownership and oversight of wealth from one generation to the next? This process might take place overnight. On other occasions, it can take years to complete and be tortuously complex. Either way, preparation is all.
Serving the ultra-wealthy is a complex task for any private bank. Many ultra-high-net-worth families and individuals expect the kind of tailored institutional quality services that, in most cases, only the wealthiest can afford. Many are almost wealthy enough to build their own single family offices (but are not quite there yet). They are demanding, driven, complex, and know good financial advice when they see it.
Best Private Bank
DBS has cemented its industry leadership by securing the award for Asia’s best private bank for the third consecutive year in 2025.
Regional Awards
DBS has been crowned Asia’s best for family-office services, cementing its leadership in serving ultra-high-net-worth families across the region. Judges lauded DBS’s significant focus on “client-friendly and compliant structures” and its “clear, promising growth strategies” in key Asian markets.
BNP Paribas Wealth Management demonstrated a steadfast commitment to innovation and client-centric digital transformation during the review period, as it continues to anticipate clients’ evolving needs. The bank embraced disruptive technologies and future-proofing solutions with the aim of providing personalised, high-tech and high-touch services that deliver exceptional value to private banking clients.
Bank of Singapore has emerged as Asia's leader in sustainable wealth management, transforming its approach to ESG in just five years. Through a detailed strategic plan and actionable measures, it showed the judges tangible proof of its leadership in the space.
As Asia’s ultra-high-net-worth individuals seek increasingly sophisticated wealth management solutions, JPMorgan Private Bank has been distinguished for its tailored approach to succession planning and family-office services in Asia.
In a year marked by geopolitical shifts and market volatility, HSBC’s investment research team carved a niche by transforming complexity into actionable clarity. Guided by a framework that prioritises long-term structural trends over short-term noise, the bank’s 2024 research strategy centred on five core themes: disruptive technologies, climate action, the evolving society, Asia’s new world order, and tactical opportunities tied to earnings growth and rate cuts. This approach not only navigated uncertainty but delivered measurable outperformance for clients.
Singapore-based UOB Private Bank, headed by Chew Mun Yew, has been recognised as Asia’s top discretionary portfolio management (DPM) provider, a testament to its client-centric approach, consistent performance and strategic innovations since launching its dedicated DPM team in 2016. The award highlights the bank’s ability to navigate market complexities while delivering tailored solutions for clients across the region.
DBS has been named Asia’s best for high-net-worth (HNW) individuals, a testament to its mastery in guiding clients from mass-affluent beginnings to ultra-high-net-worth (UHNW) highs. Judges lauded its “conscious client transition strategy” and “industry-leading retention”, cementing DBS as the architect of Asia’s wealth story.
In Asia’s competitive private banking arena, BNP Paribas Wealth Management has distinguished itself as a stalwart for ultra-high-net-worth (UHNW) clients, blending global expertise with localised insights to address the intricate needs of wealthy families and entrepreneurs.
Julius Baer has carved a distinct niche as Asia’s premier boutique private bank. Since establishing its regional presence in 2006, the Zurich-based firm has blended the agility of a specialist with the resources of a global institution. Asia represents 25% of Julius Baer's global assets under management and headcount. The bank consolidated its position as the largest pure-play private bank in the region and secured the title as Asia’s best boutique private bank this year.
As the global financial landscape braces for an historic generational wealth transfer, Goldman Sachs has positioned itself at the forefront of addressing the evolving needs of younger clients in Asia. Through a blend of tailored education, innovative digital tools and cross-generational relationship-building, the firm has cemented its position as a trusted partner for families navigating complex wealth transitions.
In the competitive world of Asian private banking, where markets shift rapidly and client expectations evolve, UBS’s chief investment office (CIO) has carved out a distinct niche. Over the past year, the firm’s Asia team has demonstrated its ability to blend global insights with local expertise, delivering strategies that resonated with high-net-worth clients amid economic uncertainty and geopolitical flux.
In Asia’s rapidly evolving wealth management landscape, UBS has distinguished itself through a blend of investment acumen, philanthropic innovation and tailored client solutions. Drawing on its global expertise and regional agility, the bank’s 2024 achievements reflect a commitment to adaptability and client-centric growth, positioning it as a leader in Asia’s private banking sector.
Union Bancaire Privée (UBP) has claimed Asia’s best alternative investments title, a recognition of its innovative strategies, rigorous risk management, and client-centric solutions that have driven significant growth in 2024.
HSBC strengthened its fund selection capabilities in 2024, blending institutional rigour with digital innovation to deliver strategies that weathered market storms. Anchored by a philosophy of global diversification and disciplined risk management, the team’s open-architecture platform – offering access to over 300 active funds and 500 exchange-traded funds, vetted by a 40-member global manager selection team across Hong Kong and India – ensured clients capitalised on best-in-class active and passive managers worldwide.
For over 25 years, UBS has redefined the role of wealth in addressing global challenges, transforming philanthropic aspirations into measurable impact. In Asia, where economic growth intersects with pressing social and environmental needs, the firm’s philanthropic advisory services have emerged as a bridge between private capital and systemic solutions.
In an industry where complexity often hinders access to alternative investments, iCapital has emerged as a pivotal force, bridging the gap between wealth managers and private markets. The New York-based fintech, with deep roots in Asia, combines scalable technology with institutional-grade solutions to simplify how advisers and clients navigate assets like private equity, real estate and hedge funds. Its 2024 milestones – marked by strategic launches and partnerships – underscore its role as Asia’s foremost technology enabler for wealth management.
Best Private Bank
Guided by regional expertise and a coherent strategy, OTP Private Banking has built a far-reaching private banking network that emphasises comprehensive advisory solutions, streamlined operations and strong client rapport.
Regional Awards
Over the review period, OTP Private Banking established itself as a leader in digital innovation, consistently pioneering new solutions that enhance the private banking experience for clients. OTP Private Banking operates across nine countries, boasting a dominant market position in Bulgaria, Hungary, Montenegro and Serbia, and maintaining a significant footprint in Albania, Croatia, Moldova, Slovenia and Ukraine. Its commitment to digital transformation sets it apart in the region, ensuring clients receive powerful, efficient and highly personalised wealth management services.
Breaking new ground in 2019, mBank introduced Poland's first ESG investment strategy for retail clients, establishing an early leadership position that continues to flourish today.
Karman Beyond, Turkey’s first independent multi-family office, has achieved significant milestones in redefining wealth management for wealthy and ultra-wealthy families.
In a year defined by dynamic progress and forward-thinking strategies, UniCredit delivered impressive growth figures, complemented with tangible progress in client service and innovation.
UniCredit has achieved impressive growth in the high-net-worth (HNW) segment, outpacing domestic competitors in key markets while leveraging its expertise, market adaptability and exclusive financial services to deliver strategic wealth management.
Erste Private Bank’s chief investment office (CIO) has delivered robust performance to private banking clients in Central and Eastern Europe, anchored by proactive positioning amid shifting macroeconomic conditions.
Best Private Bank
BTG Pactual cemented its position as Latin America’s best private bank, earning recognition for its strategic growth, innovative investment solutions and strong client focus. In a challenging environment, the bank delivered record results, expanded its international presence and enhanced its digital capabilities, making it a clear winner in the region.
Regional Awards
Turim’s team of multi-disciplinary experts provide bespoke solutions tailored to the needs of each client, spanning next-generation education, family governance, and philanthropic planning. Unlike other providers of family office services, Turim directly executes these services, ensuring seamless integration end-to-end.
During the review period, BTG Pactual succeeded in achieving its simplified goal of elevating the client experience through technology and innovation. The bank’s commitment to understanding and fulfilling the needs of its private banking clients has driven it to deliver exceptional digital private banking services over the review period. Guided by a client-centric approach, the bank employed technology to provide solutions aligned with the goals, challenges and aspirations of its clients.
Credicorp Capital has been building on its sustainability strategy since its launch in 2020. That culminated this year with it taking home the award for best in Latin America for sustainability.
Itaú Unibanco turned 100 years old last year. The Brazilian lender describes the role its private banking division – winner of Latin America’s best for next-gen award, Itaú Private Bank – plays in its long financial history as one of “constant movement and transformation”. It also describes its next-gen strategy as “client-centred”, and its approach to serving inter-generational wealth customers as a constant drive to “build long-term relationships and promote continuous evolution”.
It can be easy, amid the competitive scrum of wealth management, to overlook the importance of discretionary portfolio management (DPM). Investing money on a client’s behalf: it’s a simple enough concept. It is also profitable and ‘sticky’ – get it right, and a wealthy client is likely to stay loyal for a long time, safe in the knowledge that their wealth and assets are busy accruing interest.
Any winner of this award, be it at a global, regional or country level, is by default aspirational in its ambitions. Always striving yet never quite achieving outright excellence is a great recipe for serving one’s customers: they enjoy the fruits of your endeavours and appreciate them.
BTG Pactual is a standout financial institution when it comes to the challenge of meeting clients’ often complex succession planning needs. The firm’s succession planning strategy revolves around providing personalised and globally relevant solutions and focuses on its ability to see each client’s unique needs and ambitions. It allows it to design tailored strategies to ensure seamless wealth transitions across generations and markets, whether clients require advice on US estate planning rules, European tax changes, or investment opportunities in the Middle East.
This award is always fiercely contested, and for good reason. Every private bank targets high-net-worth customers. Many of them are tomorrow’s ultra-wealthy customers; a handful will be tomorrow’s billionaires, monied enough to support their own multi-functional family office.
There’s no financial institution quite like UBS in Latin America. It claims to be a unique player in the region, and so it is, offering a seamless blend of global and local wealth management services to ultra-high-net-worth clients.
Santander Private Banking stands head and shoulders above the competition in this award for Latin America’s best international private bank. The Spanish financial institution is not only a colossus in Latin America, but also a powerhouse in key markets in other regions, including Europe and North America. More recently, it opened a new branch in the Dubai International Financial Centre, giving its Latin America-based private banking clients access to another fast-growing region.
The chief investment office (CIO) has really come into its own this decade. A good CIO works with their team to develop and communicate investment strategy and policies, oversee the investment process, make decisions on asset allocation, manage risk across portfolios, and contribute to the firm’s overall business strategy.
BTG Pactual’s alternatives team has been investing in alternative investments on a global basis for the past 30 years. It remains steadfastly focused on building strong and long-term relationships with top-tier fund and investment managers across the alternative asset landscape, including the likes of hedge funds, private credit, private equity, real estate and venture capital.
A new award for Euromoney in 2025 sees our analysts and our external judges – the latter, a group of veteran private bankers and wealth managers around the world – rule on the best provider of funds services for wealthy clients.
Itaú Unibanco celebrated its century last year. In that time, the group, as well as its wealth management business Itaú Private Bank, have changed the lives of millions of people, in Brazil and across Latin America, for the better.
Best Private Bank
In the dynamic heart of the UAE, ADCB Private and Wealth Management has established itself as a regional powerhouse, carving a distinct niche as a trailblazer in serving high net-worth (HNW) individuals. Its exceptional performance has earned the group the Middle East's best private bank award.
Regional Awards
ADIB Private Banking showcased once again its commitment to digital transformation and customer-centric innovation strategy over the review period. These efforts highlight ADIB Private Banking’s dedication to being a digital-first financial institution, with digital initiatives positioned at the centre of its strategy.
In a year marked by geopolitical flux and a surge of ultra-high-net-worth (UHNW) individuals relocating wealth to the UAE, Emirates NBD Private Banking has emerged as a leading steward for wealthy individuals and families in the region.
First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) has emerged as the Middle East's leader in sustainable private banking courtesy of its pioneering climate initiatives and robust ESG integration across operations and client offerings.
As the largest generational wealth transfer in history unfolds – with an estimated $84.4 trillion poised to shift hands by 2045 – Goldman Sachs has positioned itself as a critical architect of intergenerational continuity.
ADCB Private and Wealth Management has solidified its position as a leader in investment research across the Middle East, driven by a rigorous analytical framework, digital innovation, and a client-centric approach tailored to the region’s evolving wealth landscape.
HSBC’s chief investment office (CIO) has distinguished itself in the Middle East through a blend of institutional rigour, client-centric innovation, and cross-border collaboration, earning acclaim for its strategic foresight and execution.
Lombard Odier has secured its position as the Middle East’s best for discretionary portfolio management (DPM). Judges praised the bank's "very strong business proposition", particularly noting the "clear articulation of strategy, detailed coverage of team structure and very comprehensive coverage of impact in Middle East" which distinguished its submission.
In a region where cross-border wealth dynamics and the aspirations of ultra-high-net-worth (UHNW) clients define the private banking landscape, HSBC has reinforced its position as a cornerstone of global financial connectivity. Leveraging a century-long legacy in the Middle East and a Swiss private bank entity that serves as its international hub, the firm cultivates a unique blend of localised expertise and institutional scale – a combination that resonates deeply with the region’s entrepreneurial elite.
UBS has reinforced its leadership in family-office services across the Middle East, leveraging its global scale, institutional expertise and deep regional integration to address the multifaceted needs of ultra-high-net-worth (UHNW) families and institutional clients.
Lombard Odier has cultivated a distinct presence in the Middle East, blending Swiss heritage with a deep understanding of regional values. The bank's excellence in private banking is driven by innovation, sustainability and bespoke client services, with judges particularly noting its strong focus on fund selection, digital solutions and alternative investments.
In a region where alternative investments have become a refuge for institutional and high-net-worth investors seeking stability amid global volatility, Bahrain-based GFH Financial Group has carved out a distinct niche. With $21 billion in assets under management and a laser focus on defensive sectors such as logistics, healthcare and renewable energy, GFH’s recognition as Middle East’s best for alternative investments underscores its ability to marry rigorous due diligence with agile execution.
HSBC has solidified its position as a leader in fund selection across the Middle East, driven by a combination of rigorous methodology, expansive product diversity and a forward-looking approach tailored to regional preferences.
In a region synonymous with rapid wealth creation and intensifying competition for high-net-worth (HNW) clients, ADCB Private and Wealth Management has solidified its position as a leader in the Middle East.
As Middle East families navigate generational wealth transfers, Emirates NBD Private Banking positions itself as the architect of choice for heirs demanding autonomy, digital fluency, and values-aligned investing. The Dubai-based firm has cemented its leadership through a strategy of relentless innovation and intergenerational empathy.
Julius Baer has emerged as a leader in philanthropic advisory across the Middle East, blending structured wealth stewardship with purpose-driven initiatives that resonate with the region’s growing emphasis on legacy and social impact.
Best Private Bank
The Carnegie blueprint
Regional Awards
With an expansive analyst network delivering comprehensive Nordic equity coverage and enhanced digital client services, Carnegie Private Banking continued to set benchmarks in regional research excellence.
DNB Private Banking stands apart from rivals in the Nordics and Baltics ultra-high-net-worth (UHNW) segment, using its expertise and collaborative qualities to drive growth.
DNB Private Banking is a trusted partner for Norway’s wealthiest families, delivering comprehensive, coordinated expertise through an integrated, region-wide approach. It also serves around 60% of Norway’s 400 wealthiest individuals and families.
Carnegie Private Banking’s discretionary portfolio management (DPM) segment has demonstrated robust growth and strategic agility, exemplified by a 49% surge in assets under management in discretionary mandates during the awards period.
Carnegie Private Banking embeds sustainability at the core of its business philosophy, viewing it not as a separate initiative but as essential to both investment performance and economic development.
JPMorgan Private Bank has cemented its role as a catalyst for social and economic innovation in the Nordic region via strategic philanthropic partnerships, with a focus on fostering creativity, entrepreneurship and youth engagement.
Coeli Wealth Management has carved out a distinct niche in alternative investments by granting wealthy clients access to private market opportunities traditionally reserved for institutional players.
Best Private Bank
The North America market, centred on the US, is at the heart of Goldman Sachs’ leading private banking and wealth management business. The New York-based firm wins this year’s award for North America’s best private bank.
Regional Awards
Citi Private Bank advises more than 2,000 next generation clients, and its number of millennial clients has grown by over 230% since 2019. This puts the firm in a strong position to capture the tens of trillions of dollars due to be transferred to the next generation of family members in the coming decades.
If you want specialist and bespoke advice on philanthropy from your main wealth adviser, Bank of America Private Bank is an obvious place to go in North America. It is the region’s best for philanthropic advisory this year. Its in-house philanthropic strategy team offers both breadth and depth of experience. The service is also provided to its clients with no additional fees.
Goldman Sachs, North America's best for discretionary portfolio management (DPM), showcases outstanding growth in its DPM assets across unique client portfolios.
JPMorgan Private Bank, North America’s best for investment research, maintains a market-leading strategy product in its home region. Its researchers cover macroeconomics, equity markets, fixed income and portfolio construction. The team draws on globally diverse backgrounds across the public sector, investment bank research and portfolio management.
Goldman Sachs boasts decades of experience in assisting clients with the transfer of wealth across generations. The firm, which wins the award for North America's best for succession planning, has a global team of wealth strategy professionals, many of whom are based in North America and focused on the home market.
US-based family offices are a key focus of growth and investment for Bank of America Private Bank. Client balances are growing rapidly, both in aggregate and on a per-relationship basis. The firm is North America’s best for family office services this year.
JPMorgan Private Bank continues to lead the industry with pioneering AI-driven tools, seamless digital transactions, a sophisticated online trading platform, and powerful cybersecurity measures.
Goldman Sachs – recognised as North America's best for ultra-high-net-worth (UHNW) clients this year – maintains a strong focus on the wealthiest clients globally, and within its North American home market.
JPMorgan Private Bank is at the forefront of sustainable investing in North America. It continuously integrates sustainability into its core business strategy and offers clients personalised advice that balances financial returns with environmental and social outcomes.
A quarter of a century ago, Goldman Sachs – North America’s best chief investment office – established its Investment Strategy Group (ISG) to shape and guide its asset allocation strategy. This group comprises investment professionals from around the world, with a significant number based in the US, reinforcing its strong presence at home. ISG is a diverse and highly qualified team, operating an asset allocation process that is independent of its implementation vehicles.
With roots in the Americas since the 19th century, Deutsche Bank Private Bank – awarded this year as Best international private bank in North America – operates in this region as a boutique firm focused on the ultra-high-net-worth (UHNW) and family office segments.
JPMorgan Private Bank is a worthy winner of North America’s best for alternative investments, reflecting its global leadership in this key area of financial services.
RBC Wealth Management, North America’s best private bank for high-net-worth (HNW) customers, is a clear industry leader in its home market, with the number one market share for HNW assets. The group is also a top 10 full-service brokerage firm in terms of assets and number of advisers in the US, which it regards as its second home. Its US wealth business continues to leverage the combined strengths of City National Bank, the US arm of RBC Wealth Management and RBC Capital Markets.
Achieving global leadership from its home base in New York, iCapital wins the award for North America’s best technology provider for wealth management.
Best Private Bank
One of the hallmarks of BNP Paribas Wealth Management’s strategy and success in wealth management is how it not only deploys strong capabilities specific to private banking, like discretionary portfolio management, but also the wider capabilities of the group. Corporate and institutional banking, markets, asset management, real estate, private equity: these are all group strengths at BNP Paribas, and highly relevant for its wealth management business.
Regional Awards
JPMorgan Private Bank continues to lead the industry in digital innovation, providing its private banking clients with seamless, personalised and secure financial services. Through its pioneering technology, the firm is redefining wealth management by offering clients access to powerful digital tools, ensuring they stay ahead in an ever-evolving financial landscape.
BNP Paribas Wealth Management, Western Europe’s best for investment research, has numerous advantages in this field – ranging from a vast array of research documents and tailored investment solutions to a strong sustainability focus.
Western Europe's best for philanthropic advisory in Euromoney’s 2025 Private Banking awards goes to Societe Generale Private Banking. In doing so, we recognise the quality of its philanthropic offering.
Western Europe is home to so many of the greatest and the oldest wealth management houses – firms who are also pioneers in financial sustainability. And no private bank is better at marrying wealth management with the best in modern sustainability than LGT Private Banking.
Santander Private Banking has global leadership in banking for high-net-worth individuals (HNWs) and this is largely driven from Europe – especially Western Europe – where it is the region’s best private bank. Its growth in this region is in large part thanks to an ability to leverage the group’s presence in its key markets while enhancing its value proposition for clients in those markets.
Indosuez Wealth Management, Western Europe’s best for ultra-high-net-worth (UHNW) clients, has made impressive strides in developing its franchise in this crucial segment of the wealth management market.
Goldman Sachs’ wealth management business inevitably centres on the US – because of the size of that market, and because that is where the firm was born and is headquartered. Proportionally, however, it is growing faster internationally. That is especially apparent is Western Europe, where it is the region’s best international private bank.
Julius Baer’s global leadership in discretionary portfolio management (DPM) is centred on its base in Western Europe, where it wins this year’s best discretionary portfolio management award.
A dedicated team of next generation-focused private bankers, largely revolving around its home base in Switzerland, is at the heart of UBS’s status as Western Europe’s best for next-gen wealth services. The team draws on backgrounds across wealth management, governance and advisory services, with a combined 20 year-plus experience of working with next-gen clients.
Switzerland and Europe continue to drive much of UBS’s global-leading franchise for family office services, cementing its status as a natural choice of financial provider for family offices around the world, and notably in Europe. It is a worthy winner of the award for Western Europe’s best for family office services.
LGT Private Banking is a worthy choice for Western Europe’s best pure-play/boutique private bank for numerous reasons. Since 2011, LGT has quadrupled its assets under management, reaching SFr356 billion ($405 billion) by mid-2024. This growth was driven by strong organic net asset inflows and strategic acquisitions.
Succession planning is a strong focus and a global practice at Lombard Odier but it’s rooted in Europe, and this year it is Western Europe’s best for succession planning. The wealth-planning team comprises a group of 60 experts worldwide, a large portion of them based in Western Europe – which reflects Lombard Odier’s group headquarters in Switzerland. The goal is to nurture the firm’s capacity to deliver specialised and comprehensive services for its clients.
Lombard Odier, which wins this year’s award for Western Europe’s best chief investment office (CIO), has taken a proactive approach to managing its CIO office over the past two years – an approach which is showing results.
Western Europe’s best for alternative investments, LGT Private Banking, has seen clients vote with their feet over the past year. It attracted over $2 billion in client subscriptions for alternative investment solutions from October 2023 to September 2024, strong evidence of its success and growth in this area.
Healthy growth within the funds business at BNP Paribas Wealth Management, Western Europe’s best for fund selection, suggests a high level of client trust in an offering that aims at increasing quality but also growing innovation and flexibility.
A family-centred and collaborative approach to wealth planning for financial institutions lies at the heart of Abbove, Western Europe’s best technology provider for wealth management. At its most basic, the platform helps advisers offer wealth-planning services, but the aim is to place those advisers at the heart of the client’s choices and wealth strategy.
