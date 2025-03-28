Euromoney Limited, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 15236090

Best Private Bank

Tucker-York-Goldman-Sachs-Wealth-Management-2025-960.jpg
Private Banking Awards
The world’s best private bank 2025: Goldman Sachs
Entrusted with $1.6 trillion in client assets, Goldman Sachs’ wealth management is a colossus of the private banking world. Drawing on over a century and a half of experience, it leverages its resources, investment platform, global network and lending capacity to deliver a host of tailored solutions to clients.
March 28, 2025

Best Private Banker

iqbal-khan-UBS-2024-960.jpg
Private Banking Awards
The world’s best private banker 2025: Iqbal Khan, UBS
When Iqbal Khan moved to Hong Kong from Zurich in September 2024, he went on the banking equivalent of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour – jetting from city to city and meeting client after client. He got to know a completely different Asia – one he’d visited many times, yet which by his own admission he had never really seen. 
March 28, 2025

Global Awards

Best Private Bank

Eric-Enslin-FNB-960.jpg
Private Banking Awards
Africa’s best private bank 2025: FNB
FNB is redefining excellence in private banking and wealth management. This year, Euromoney named the South Africa-based outfit the best private bank in Africa, as well as the region’s best for succession planning and serving ultra-high-net-worth (UHNW) individuals. 
March 28, 2025

Regional Awards

National Awards

National Awards

Best Private Bank

Joseph-Poon-DBS-2025-960.jpg
Private Banking Awards
Asia’s best private bank 2025: DBS
DBS has cemented its industry leadership by securing the award for Asia’s best private bank for the third consecutive year in 2025.
March 28, 2025

Regional Awards

  • Private Banking Awards
    Woon Shiu LEE-2025-960.jpg
    Asia’s best for family-office services 2025: DBS
    DBS has been crowned Asia’s best for family-office services, cementing its leadership in serving ultra-high-net-worth families across the region. Judges lauded DBS’s significant focus on “client-friendly and compliant structures” and its “clear, promising growth strategies” in key Asian markets.
    March 28, 2025
  • Private Banking Awards
    Vivien Jong-2025-960.jpg
    Asia’s best for digital solutions 2025: BNP Paribas Wealth Management
    BNP Paribas Wealth Management demonstrated a steadfast commitment to innovation and client-centric digital transformation during the review period, as it continues to anticipate clients’ evolving needs. The bank embraced disruptive technologies and future-proofing solutions with the aim of providing personalised, high-tech and high-touch services that deliver exceptional value to private banking clients.
    March 28, 2025
  • Private Banking Awards
    Jacky-Ang-Bank-of-Singapore-960.jpg
    Asia’s best for sustainability 2025: Bank of Singapore
    Bank of Singapore has emerged as Asia's leader in sustainable wealth management, transforming its approach to ESG in just five years. Through a detailed strategic plan and actionable measures, it showed the judges tangible proof of its leadership in the space.
    March 28, 2025
  • Private Banking Awards
    baton-passing-suits-iStock-960.jpg
    Asia’s best for succession planning 2025: JPMorgan Private Bank
    As Asia’s ultra-high-net-worth individuals seek increasingly sophisticated wealth management solutions, JPMorgan Private Bank has been distinguished for its tailored approach to succession planning and family-office services in Asia.
    March 28, 2025
  • Private Banking Awards
    Cheuk Wan Fan-2025-960.jpg
    Asia’s best for investment research 2025: HSBC
    In a year marked by geopolitical shifts and market volatility, HSBC’s investment research team carved a niche by transforming complexity into actionable clarity. Guided by a framework that prioritises long-term structural trends over short-term noise, the bank’s 2024 research strategy centred on five core themes: disruptive technologies, climate action, the evolving society, Asia’s new world order, and tactical opportunities tied to earnings growth and rate cuts. This approach not only navigated uncertainty but delivered measurable outperformance for clients.
    March 28, 2025
  • Private Banking Awards
    Chew Mun Yew-960.jpg
    Asia’s best for discretionary portfolio management 2025: UOB Private Bank
    Singapore-based UOB Private Bank, headed by Chew Mun Yew, has been recognised as Asia’s top discretionary portfolio management (DPM) provider, a testament to its client-centric approach, consistent performance and strategic innovations since launching its dedicated DPM team in 2016. The award highlights the bank’s ability to navigate market complexities while delivering tailored solutions for clients across the region.
    March 28, 2025
  • Private Banking Awards
    Joseph-Poon-DBS-2025-960.jpg
    Asia’s best for HNW 2025: DBS
    DBS has been named Asia’s best for high-net-worth (HNW) individuals, a testament to its mastery in guiding clients from mass-affluent beginnings to ultra-high-net-worth (UHNW) highs. Judges lauded its “conscious client transition strategy” and “industry-leading retention”, cementing DBS as the architect of Asia’s wealth story.
    March 28, 2025
  • Private Banking Awards
    Arnaud-Tellier-BNPP-Asia-CEO-2024-960.jpg
    Asia’s best for UHNW 2025: BNP Paribas Wealth Management
    In Asia’s competitive private banking arena, BNP Paribas Wealth Management has distinguished itself as a stalwart for ultra-high-net-worth (UHNW) clients, blending global expertise with localised insights to address the intricate needs of wealthy families and entrepreneurs.
    March 28, 2025
  • Private Banking Awards
    Julius Baer -Jimmy Lee-2025-960.jpg
    Asia’s best pure play/boutique private bank 2025: Julius Baer
    Julius Baer has carved a distinct niche as Asia’s premier boutique private bank. Since establishing its regional presence in 2006, the Zurich-based firm has blended the agility of a specialist with the resources of a global institution. Asia represents 25% of Julius Baer's global assets under management and headcount. The bank consolidated its position as the largest pure-play private bank in the region and secured the title as Asia’s best boutique private bank this year.
    March 28, 2025
  • Private Banking Awards
    Ronald-Lee-Goldman-Sachs-960.jpg
    Asia’s best for next-gen 2025: Goldman Sachs
    As the global financial landscape braces for an historic generational wealth transfer, Goldman Sachs has positioned itself at the forefront of addressing the evolving needs of younger clients in Asia. Through a blend of tailored education, innovative digital tools and cross-generational relationship-building, the firm has cemented its position as a trusted partner for families navigating complex wealth transitions.
    March 28, 2025
  • Private Banking Awards
    Tan Min Lan-2025-960.jpg
    Asia’s best chief investment office 2025: UBS
    In the competitive world of Asian private banking, where markets shift rapidly and client expectations evolve, UBS’s chief investment office (CIO) has carved out a distinct niche. Over the past year, the firm’s Asia team has demonstrated its ability to blend global insights with local expertise, delivering strategies that resonated with high-net-worth clients amid economic uncertainty and geopolitical flux.
    March 28, 2025
  • Private Banking Awards
    Amy Lo -2025-960.jpg
    Asia’s best international private bank 2025: UBS
    In Asia’s rapidly evolving wealth management landscape, UBS has distinguished itself through a blend of investment acumen, philanthropic innovation and tailored client solutions. Drawing on its global expertise and regional agility, the bank’s 2024 achievements reflect a commitment to adaptability and client-centric growth, positioning it as a leader in Asia’s private banking sector.
    March 28, 2025
  • Private Banking Awards
    Union bancaire privee-Geneva-960.jpg
    Asia’s best for alternative investments 2025: Union Bancaire Privée
    Union Bancaire Privée (UBP) has claimed Asia’s best alternative investments title, a recognition of its innovative strategies, rigorous risk management, and client-centric solutions that have driven significant growth in 2024.
    March 28, 2025
  • Private Banking Awards
    Lina-Lim-HSBC-2022-591.jpg
    Asia’s best for fund selection 2025: HSBC
    HSBC strengthened its fund selection capabilities in 2024, blending institutional rigour with digital innovation to deliver strategies that weathered market storms. Anchored by a philosophy of global diversification and disciplined risk management, the team’s open-architecture platform – offering access to over 300 active funds and 500 exchange-traded funds, vetted by a 40-member global manager selection team across Hong Kong and India – ensured clients capitalised on best-in-class active and passive managers worldwide.
    March 28, 2025
  • Private Banking Awards
    Dhun Davar=2025-960.jpg
    Asia’s best for philanthropic advisory 2025: UBS
    For over 25 years, UBS has redefined the role of wealth in addressing global challenges, transforming philanthropic aspirations into measurable impact. In Asia, where economic growth intersects with pressing social and environmental needs, the firm’s philanthropic advisory services have emerged as a bridge between private capital and systemic solutions.
    March 28, 2025
  • Private Banking Awards
    Tuan Lam-2025-960.jpg
    Asia’s best technology provider for wealth management 2025: iCapital
    In an industry where complexity often hinders access to alternative investments, iCapital has emerged as a pivotal force, bridging the gap between wealth managers and private markets. The New York-based fintech, with deep roots in Asia, combines scalable technology with institutional-grade solutions to simplify how advisers and clients navigate assets like private equity, real estate and hedge funds. Its 2024 milestones – marked by strategic launches and partnerships – underscore its role as Asia’s foremost technology enabler for wealth management.
    March 28, 2025
National Awards

Country Awards

Best Private Bank

Bánfi Attila, OTP Private Banking-960.jpg
Private Banking Awards
CEE’s best private bank 2025: OTP Private Banking
Guided by regional expertise and a coherent strategy, OTP Private Banking has built a far-reaching private banking network that emphasises comprehensive advisory solutions, streamlined operations and strong client rapport.
March 28, 2025

Regional Awards

National Awards

Country Awards

Best Private Bank

Rogerio-Pessoa-BTG-Pactual-Wealth-Management-960.jpg
Private Banking Awards
Latin America’s best private bank 2025: BTG Pactual
BTG Pactual cemented its position as Latin America’s best private bank, earning recognition for its strategic growth, innovative investment solutions and strong client focus. In a challenging environment, the bank delivered record results, expanded its international presence and enhanced its digital capabilities, making it a clear winner in the region.
March 28, 2025

Regional Awards

  • Private Banking Awards
    ana-carolina-carvalho-Turim-960.jpg
    Latin America’s best for family-office services 2025: Turim
    Turim’s team of multi-disciplinary experts provide bespoke solutions tailored to the needs of each client, spanning next-generation education, family governance, and philanthropic planning. Unlike other providers of family office services, Turim directly executes these services, ensuring seamless integration end-to-end.
    March 28, 2025
  • Private Banking Awards
    Rogerio-Pessoa-BTG-Pactual-Wealth-Management-960.jpg
    Latin America’s best for digital solutions 2025: BTG Pactual
    During the review period, BTG Pactual succeeded in achieving its simplified goal of elevating the client experience through technology and innovation. The bank’s commitment to understanding and fulfilling the needs of its private banking clients has driven it to deliver exceptional digital private banking services over the review period. Guided by a client-centric approach, the bank employed technology to provide solutions aligned with the goals, challenges and aspirations of its clients.
    March 28, 2025
  • Private Banking Awards
    Eduardo Montero - 2023-960.jpg
    Latin America’s best for sustainability 2025: Credicorp Capital
    Credicorp Capital has been building on its sustainability strategy since its launch in 2020. That culminated this year with it taking home the award for best in Latin America for sustainability.
    March 28, 2025
  • Private Banking Awards
    Fernando-Beyruti-Itau-PB-960.jpg
    Latin America’s best for next-gen 2025: Itaú Private Bank
    Itaú Unibanco turned 100 years old last year. The Brazilian lender describes the role its private banking division – winner of Latin America’s best for next-gen award, Itaú Private Bank – plays in its long financial history as one of “constant movement and transformation”. It also describes its next-gen strategy as “client-centred”, and its approach to serving inter-generational wealth customers as a constant drive to “build long-term relationships and promote continuous evolution”.
    March 28, 2025
  • Private Banking Awards
    Veronica-Lopez-Ibor-Santander-960.jpg
    Latin America’s best for discretionary portfolio management 2025: Santander Private Banking
    It can be easy, amid the competitive scrum of wealth management, to overlook the importance of discretionary portfolio management (DPM). Investing money on a client’s behalf: it’s a simple enough concept. It is also profitable and ‘sticky’ – get it right, and a wealthy client is likely to stay loyal for a long time, safe in the knowledge that their wealth and assets are busy accruing interest.
    March 28, 2025
  • Private Banking Awards
    Daniel-Velandia-Credicorp-960.jpg
    Latin America’s best for investment research 2025: Credicorp Capital
    Any winner of this award, be it at a global, regional or country level, is by default aspirational in its ambitions. Always striving yet never quite achieving outright excellence is a great recipe for serving one’s customers: they enjoy the fruits of your endeavours and appreciate them.
    March 28, 2025
  • Private Banking Awards
    Mariana-Oiticica-BTG-Pactual-960.jpg
    Latin America’s best for succession planning 2025: BTG Pactual
    BTG Pactual is a standout financial institution when it comes to the challenge of meeting clients’ often complex succession planning needs. The firm’s succession planning strategy revolves around providing personalised and globally relevant solutions and focuses on its ability to see each client’s unique needs and ambitions. It allows it to design tailored strategies to ensure seamless wealth transitions across generations and markets, whether clients require advice on US estate planning rules, European tax changes, or investment opportunities in the Middle East.
    March 28, 2025
  • Private Banking Awards
    Alfonso Castillo_ 960.jpg
    Latin America’s best for HNW 2025: Santander Private Banking
    This award is always fiercely contested, and for good reason. Every private bank targets high-net-worth customers. Many of them are tomorrow’s ultra-wealthy customers; a handful will be tomorrow’s billionaires, monied enough to support their own multi-functional family office.
    March 28, 2025
  • Private Banking Awards
    Marcelo-Chilov-UBS-960.jpg
    Latin America’s best for UHNW 2025: UBS
    There’s no financial institution quite like UBS in Latin America. It claims to be a unique player in the region, and so it is, offering a seamless blend of global and local wealth management services to ultra-high-net-worth clients.
    March 28, 2025
  • Private Banking Awards
    Luis-Bermudez-Santander-960.jpg
    Latin America’s best international private bank 2025: Santander Private Banking
    Santander Private Banking stands head and shoulders above the competition in this award for Latin America’s best international private bank. The Spanish financial institution is not only a colossus in Latin America, but also a powerhouse in key markets in other regions, including Europe and North America. More recently, it opened a new branch in the Dubai International Financial Centre, giving its Latin America-based private banking clients access to another fast-growing region.
    March 28, 2025
  • Private Banking Awards
    Pablo-Mendez-LarrainVial-960.jpg
    Latin America’s best chief investment office 2025: LarrainVial
    The chief investment office (CIO) has really come into its own this decade. A good CIO works with their team to develop and communicate investment strategy and policies, oversee the investment process, make decisions on asset allocation, manage risk across portfolios, and contribute to the firm’s overall business strategy.
    March 28, 2025
  • Private Banking Awards
    Guilherme-Salgueiro-BTG-Pactul-960.jpg
    Latin America’s best for alternative investments 2025: BTG Pactual
    BTG Pactual’s alternatives team has been investing in alternative investments on a global basis for the past 30 years. It remains steadfastly focused on building strong and long-term relationships with top-tier fund and investment managers across the alternative asset landscape, including the likes of hedge funds, private credit, private equity, real estate and venture capital.
    March 28, 2025
  • Private Banking Awards
    Raquel-Costa-International-Wealth-Management-Scotiabank-960.jpg
    Latin America’s best for fund selection 2025: Scotia Wealth Management
    A new award for Euromoney in 2025 sees our analysts and our external judges – the latter, a group of veteran private bankers and wealth managers around the world – rule on the best provider of funds services for wealthy clients.
    March 28, 2025
  • Private Banking Awards
    Fernando-Beyruti-Itau-PB-960.jpg
    Latin America’s best for philanthropic advisory 2025: Itaú Private Bank
    Itaú Unibanco celebrated its century last year. In that time, the group, as well as its wealth management business Itaú Private Bank, have changed the lives of millions of people, in Brazil and across Latin America, for the better.
    March 28, 2025
National Awards

Latin America

Central America and Caribbean

Best Private Bank

Mahmoud-Ezzedine-ADCB-540.jpg
Private Banking Awards
Middle East’s best private bank 2025: ADCB Private and Wealth Management
In the dynamic heart of the UAE, ADCB Private and Wealth Management has established itself as a regional powerhouse, carving a distinct niche as a trailblazer in serving high net-worth (HNW) individuals. Its exceptional performance has earned the group the Middle East's best private bank award.
March 28, 2025

Regional Awards

National Awards

Country Awards

Best Private Bank

Fredrik-Leetmaa-Carnegie-Private-Bank-960.jpg
Private Banking Awards
Nordics and Baltics’ best private bank 2025: Carnegie Private Banking
The Carnegie blueprint
March 28, 2025

Regional Awards

National Awards

Country Awards

Best Private Bank

Meena-Flynn-John-Mallory-Goldman-Sachs-960.jpg
Private Banking Awards
North America’s best private bank 2025: Goldman Sachs
The North America market, centred on the US, is at the heart of Goldman Sachs’ leading private banking and wealth management business. The New York-based firm wins this year’s award for North America’s best private bank.
March 28, 2025

Regional Awards

National Awards

Country Awards

Best Private Bank

Vincent-Lecomte-official-BNPP-wealth-2025-480.jpg
Private Banking Awards
Western Europe’s best private bank 2025: BNP Paribas Wealth Management
One of the hallmarks of BNP Paribas Wealth Management’s strategy and success in wealth management is how it not only deploys strong capabilities specific to private banking, like discretionary portfolio management, but also the wider capabilities of the group. Corporate and institutional banking, markets, asset management, real estate, private equity: these are all group strengths at BNP Paribas, and highly relevant for its wealth management business.
March 28, 2025

Regional Awards

National Awards

Country Awards