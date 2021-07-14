Euromoney, is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 8 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
LATEST ARTICLES

  • AWARDS FOR EXCELLENCE
    Arvana Singh_400x225.jpg
    Africa’s best bank for sustainable finance 2021: Nedbank
    At a time when sustainability issues are rising in importance for all South African banks, Nedbank has led the way in terms of its commitment to environment, social and governance goals. This green agenda is vital in a country that is prone to drought, is Africa’s biggest polluter, heavily reliant on coal for its electricity and in desperate need of a rapid increase in its power generation capacity.
    July 14, 2021
  • BANKING
    Smit Crouse
    Nedbank ups stake in Ecobank despite boardroom turmoil
    Nedbank and QNB’s increased shareholding in Ecobank has brought into question the bank’s future, but as Smit Crouse of Nedbank states, the South African bank has no intention of becoming a majority stake holder in the bank.
    Kanika Saigal, October 13, 2014
  • BANKING
    michael20brown-large.jpg
    Nedbank’s Brown rules out raid on Ecobank
    In an interview with Euromoney, Mike Brown, CEO of Johannesburg-based Nedbank, clarifies ownership and business intentions with Togo’s pan-African lender ETI – the two having operated a client-sharing service since 2008 – which has been subject of takeover rumours for years.
    Elliot Wilson, November 19, 2013
  • BANKING
    Mike Brown, chief executive of Nedbank
    Nedbank offers HSBC a gateway
    Mike Brown, chief executive of Nedbank, talked to Nick Kochan days after the announcement of the prospective purchase of his bank by HSBC in late August.
    Nick Kochan, September 20, 2010

