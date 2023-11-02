Christophe Lalandre

Executive Vice President, Middle East team

Lombard Odier

Christophe Lalandre has a Bachelor degree up to Doctorate level in International Economics and Finance at the Sorbonne University in Paris. He also holds the ESCP-Europe Diploma in Paris.

He began his career at BNP Paribas in Paris and then moved to London with a brokerage firm of the Group specialized in equity trading and asset management. After that, he was appointed in Paris as Head of “Special Clients Unit Team”. Finally he was promoted to Abu Dhabi in 1997 to set up the Private Banking unit for the Group.

He was then hired by Credit Suisse in Abu Dhabi in 1999 as Head of the Bank locally until 2004, date at which he was called to Geneva to be in charge of the team covering the GCC Countries.

He received the recognition of Credit Suisse Top Client Advisor for EMEA Region in 2007 and Investment Banking Success Collaboration in 2009.

He joined Lombard Odier in 2010 as Head of the UAE and Oman markets from Switzerland.

He was transferred to Dubai in 2013 as Managing Director of Lombard Odier in the United Arab Emirates, and is currently Senior Executive Officer of Lombard Odier Branch in Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), covering the GCC Region.