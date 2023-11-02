Entries for Euromoney's Private Banking Awards will be assessed by Euromoney's editorial team and an external judging panel consisting of some of the market's most senior and seasoned private banking experts. Find out more about 2024's judging panel below.
Farzad Billimoria
Managing Director, Senior Executive Officer and Head of GPB UAE
HSBC
Farzad heads HSBC’s private banking business in the UAE. He has lived and worked in Dubai over the last 18 years and comes with over 25 years (all with HSBC) of relevant experience in Private Banking, Retail banking, Wealth Management and Credit Cards. He is a current member of the HSBC Private Bank (Suisse)SA's MENA, HSBC Bank Middle East's UAE & HSBC Bank Middle East’s Wealth and Personal Banking Executive Committees. Result orientated, with a strong track record of performance/ delivery in both growth and restructuring scenarios, Farzad also leads and manages high performance teams successfully through both strategic vision and practical execution.
Farzad is highly driven by values and ethics, which have delivered business growth over the long-term and in the right way. He is experienced in dealing with country regulators and running/ growing a compliant business, which includes setting up HSBC’s Private Bank’s offices and businesses in the DIFC, ADGM and now the onshore Private Bank.
Judges Bios
Pablo Figueroa
Executive Director and Head of Investment Strategies
Santander
Pablo Figueroa is an Executive Director and the Head of Investment Strategies for the UHNW Private Banking in Mexico. He leads the Investment Consultant Team and the ESG Champions Project in Mexico. Pablo is also responsible of the implementation of the open architecture for Structured Products, Mutual Funds and Independent Analysis within the local Private Banking. Pablo participates in the global Wealth management Investment Forums and was member of the team who developed The Future Wealth concept within Santander. He joined Santander in 2017. He previously held different Investment Strategy positions in Credit Suisse Mexico (2013-2017). Pablo holds a B.A. Financial Management (LAF), ITESM Campus Santa Fe, Mexico and a Certificate of Banking and Insurance, HESSO, Switzerland.
Sanah Gumede
Managing Executive for Strategy and Customer Value Management
Absa Relationship Banking
Sanah Gumede is the Managing Executive for Strategy and Customer Value Management at Absa Relationship Banking (RB) SA. She is accountable for the strategy and end-to-end value chain of the Relationship Banking cluster, ensuring its consistent capability and integration across business lines and corporate functions, cutting across Private Banking, Wealth, Business Banking and select product houses.
Prior to joining Absa, Sanah served as the Head of Wealth and Investment at Standard Bank SA, responsible for a team of specialists working with high net worth and ultra-high net worth individuals in managing, creating, and preserving the generational wealth of their families. She has over 15 years of Private Banking experience.
Sanah holds a BCom in Accounting from the University of KwaZulu-Natal, a Global Executive MBA from INSEAD Business School and has completed the Finance Executive Development Programme from GIBS and the London Business School.
Hannes Hofmann
Global Head of Family Office Group
Citi
Hannes Hofmann leads Citi’s Global Family Office Group, bringing the vast network and resources of Citi together with its private banking services.
Hannes has an extensive global institutional wealth background. He joined Citi from J.P. Morgan where he spent over 20 years in numerous roles globally. Most recently, Hannes was the Head of Multifamily Office and Intermediaries for the Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America regions. Previously, Hannes was Head of the Global Investment Opportunities Group in Asia, where he led teams in Singapore and Hong Kong that provided investment advice to sophisticated, trading-oriented clients in J.P. Morgan Private Bank Asia. He was also the Head of Investments in the U.S. Southeast region at J.P. Morgan.
Hannes holds an MBA from Stanford University, a Master’s degree from CEMS/London School of Economics, a Master's degree from the Vienna University of Business and Economics, as well as the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation. He is a former board member of the Wolfsonian Institute in Miami.
Greg Kyle-Langley
Managing Director
Coutts
Greg is a Managing Director at Coutts, where he leads the specialist adviser teams, headed the Entrepreneurs practice, and developed the bank’s Business Exit Programme. An expert on the human experience of business sales and life afterwards, he works with all sorts of people on adjusting to life after major success - from business people to creatives.
Christophe Lalandre
Executive Vice President, Middle East team
Lombard Odier
Christophe Lalandre has a Bachelor degree up to Doctorate level in International Economics and Finance at the Sorbonne University in Paris. He also holds the ESCP-Europe Diploma in Paris.
He began his career at BNP Paribas in Paris and then moved to London with a brokerage firm of the Group specialized in equity trading and asset management. After that, he was appointed in Paris as Head of “Special Clients Unit Team”. Finally he was promoted to Abu Dhabi in 1997 to set up the Private Banking unit for the Group.
He was then hired by Credit Suisse in Abu Dhabi in 1999 as Head of the Bank locally until 2004, date at which he was called to Geneva to be in charge of the team covering the GCC Countries.
He received the recognition of Credit Suisse Top Client Advisor for EMEA Region in 2007 and Investment Banking Success Collaboration in 2009.
He joined Lombard Odier in 2010 as Head of the UAE and Oman markets from Switzerland.
He was transferred to Dubai in 2013 as Managing Director of Lombard Odier in the United Arab Emirates, and is currently Senior Executive Officer of Lombard Odier Branch in Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), covering the GCC Region.
Dr Ruzhen Li
Head of Advisory
Enhance Group
Dr Li is the Head of Advisory at Enhance Group, an independent investment advisory and reporting firm headquartered in Jersey.
Dr Li has over 15 years of experience in researching investment managers to advise global families and fiduciaries on complex investment affairs. After the completion of her PhD, Dr Li started her professional career with Deloitte Private Client Services Limited and became a CFA Charter Holder. Before joining Enhance, Dr Li was the Head of Research and one of the founding members of LJ Athene Investment Advisory Ltd.
Jackie Mau
Head of Global Private Banking
HSBC China
Based in Shanghai, Jackie is leading the Global Private Banking China onshore business, growing the teams across coverage, products and business management to build a differentiated private banking franchise for HSBC in China. His teams span across six cities and provide onshore private banking services and bespoke wealth management solutions to serve the increasingly sophisticated HNW/UHNW clients.
Jackie has over 20+ years of financial markets experience. Before moving to China in 2021, Jackie was the Regional Head of UHNW for Asia at Global Private Banking.
Jackie graduated with an Executive MBA degree from the Richard Ivey School of Business, University of Western Ontario.
Tom McCullough
Chairman and CEO
Northwood Family Office
Tom McCullough is Chairman and CEO of Northwood Family Office, the leading Canadian multi-family office. He has spent over 35 years in the wealth management/family office field. Tom McCullough is Chairman and CEO of Northwood Family Office.
In 2003, this led Tom to start Northwood Family Office with partner Scott Hayman. Northwood Family Office has quickly become the leader in its field and has consistently been recognized as the ‘#1 Family Office in Canada’ by Euromoney in its global private banking survey, and as the ‘Best North American Family Office’ (in the ‘up to $2.5bln’ AUM category) by the Family Wealth Report Awards.
Tom is a frequent speaker on issues relevant to families of wealth and is the co-author of Wealth of Wisdom: The Top 50 Questions Wealthy Families Ask, Family Wealth Management: 7 Imperatives for Successful Investing in the New World Order, and Wealth of Wisdom: Top Practices for Wealthy Families and Their Advisors. He is an Adjunct Professor and Executive-in-Residence at the University of Toronto’s Rotman School of Management MBA program. He is an Entrepreneur-in-Residence at Western University’s Ivey School of Business and a member of the Editorial Board of the Journal of Wealth Management. He was recently awarded ‘Best Individual Contribution to Thought Leadership in the Wealth Management Industry’ by the 2020 Family Wealth Report Awards.
Olivier Paccalin
Head of Wealth Management Solutions
Societe Generale Private Banking
Olivier Paccalin began his career in 1998 at the Head Office of Societe Generale Private Banking where he contributed to the creation of the Business Line.
In 2005 he joined SGPB France, in charge of the marketing of the Portfolio Management Solutions. In 2007 he developed the bank’s Investment Consulting team, which consolidated the Advisory Managed activity in 2009. In 2011 he was appointed local head of Investment Solutions (now WMS) with additional responsibility for financing, life insurance and real estate before being appointed Chief Investment Officer for SGPB France in 2012.
In September 2015, he was appointed Head of Wealth Management Solutions for Societe Generale Private Banking and joined the Executive Committee of the private bank. In summer 2019, he extended his prerogatives by taking over the supervision of the Private Bankers activity in addition to investment solutions, as Head of Commercial and Solutions.
Olivier Paccalin is a graduate of the Paris Dauphine University, member of the SFAF and is a certified by the Certified International Investment Analysts.
Olivier Pagès
Chief Innovation Officer & Chief of Staff
CMB Monaco
Olivier Pagès is the Chief Innovation Officer & Chief of Staff of CMB Monaco. He is key in driving the strategic, operational, and cultural change the Principality’s leading private bank has embarked on. A member of the Management Committee, he works on the company’s top priorities, at its strategic core.
Olivier has over 15 years of experience in the Private Banking industry and in consulting firms, including at KPMG as Head of Financial Advisory Services and Barclays Wealth Management as Business Delivery & Control Lead for the EMEA region (Monaco, Switzerland, Dubai).
A graduate from EDHEC Business School, Olivier has also been certified by Harvard Business School in Disruptive Strategy.
Rogério Pessoa
Managing Partner – Global Head of Wealth Management
BTG Pactual
Rogério Pessoa Cavalcanti de Albuquerque serves as the co-head of the wealth management unit and executive officer of Banco BTG Pactual.
Mr. Pessoa joined Banco BTG Pactual in 1998 and became a partner in 2004. Mr. Pessoa served as head of our wealth management unit from 2004 to 2009.
Previously, Mr. Pessoa worked for Delta Bank as vice president of private banking and for Prudential Securities as a broker in the international client accounts division. Mr. Pessoa received his bachelor’s degree in economics from the Catholic University of Rio de Janeiro and his MBA from the University of Illinois.
Amol Prabhu
CEO: South Africa and Market Head: Africa
Barclays
Amol has over 20 years’ experience in the Financial Services industry. In 2018, he was appointed Barclays’ CEO: South Africa and Market Head: Africa, based in Johannesburg, leading the expansion of the Africa businesses across Private, Investment and Corporate Banking.
He specifically heads the Africa Private Bank business comprising of a multi-billion dollar portfolio, with teams based in the UK, South Africa, Switzerland, the Middle East and India who serve ultra-high net worth clients.
Amol is a Barclays Diversity Ambassador and also serves on the Advisory Boards for the Green Investment Principles (Africa Chapter) and the South Africa Chamber of Commerce UK.
Soumya Rajan
Founder & CEO
Waterfield Advisors Private Limited
Soumya Rajan is the founder of Waterfield Advisors, India’s largest independent Multi Family Office and Wealth Advisory company and brings over 25 years of experience in financial services. At Waterfield, Soumya advises several of India’s leading business families on their global investments, issues related to succession and the continuity of their family enterprise, corporate and family governance, business strategy and philanthropy. The company presently advises on global assets of ~US$4.3 bn and is one of the most awarded Wealth Management firms in the country. She was recently featured in the Forbes India Most Powerful Women List 2021 and is one of India’s top 100 women professionals in Finance. She also serves on the Board of several non-profit organizations in the education and healthcare space. Soumya was awarded the Radhakrishnan Scholarship to study at Oxford University, U.K, where she completed her Masters in Mathematics and holds a B.A (Hons) in Mathematics from St. Stephen’s College, Delhi.
Atul Singh
Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer
LGT Wealth India Pvt. Ltd.
Atul Singh is Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer at LGT Wealth India Pvt. Ltd. Prior to this he was the Founder & CEO of Validus Wealth. He has over two decades of experience in the wealth management industry. He was the Managing Director & CEO of Julius Baer, India, where he led the acquisition of its business from Merrill Lynch. Before the acquisition, he was the Managing Director of private client businesses at Merrill Lynch, Singapore. Prior to Merrill Lynch, he spent 7 years at the Booz Allen Hamilton in New York, advising large financial services clients.
Atul holds an MBA from IIM Bangalore with a Director’s Medal and a degree in Electrical Engineering from the Birla Institute of Technology, Ranchi, with a Presidential Gold Medal. He believes in the philosophy of client centricity, recommending only investments he would himself put his money in. Outside the office, he enjoys photography and exploring wines from around the world.
Rachel Stephenson Sheff
Managing Director
I.G. Advisors
Rachel Stephenson Sheff is Managing Director of B Corp, I.G. Advisors - an award-winning global strategy consultancy specialising in social and environmental change. She leads the firm's work across the philanthropy, corporate impact and non-profit sectors, and is the host of the What Donors Want podcast.
Rachel recently earned a Certificate in Management from Harvard Business School, and in a previous life was a triple threat graduate of New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts where she earned a BFA in Drama, with minors in Producing and Applied Theatre. Originally from Toronto, Canada, she is now based in London, UK.
Julian Thurston
Head of Strategy, Marketing and Client Management
Deutsche Bank’s Private Bank
Julian is the Head of Strategy, Marketing and Client Management for Deutsche Bank’s Private Bank which covers wealth management clients globally across 70 markets and private and retail banking in Germany, Italy, Spain, Belgium and India.
Prior to this role, Julian was responsible for Strategy & Marketing for Wealth Management and also roles in Group Strategy, Investment Bank and Finance. Prior to DB, Julian was on a graduate scheme for a FTSE 100 company.
Maya Prabhu
Managing Director, J.P. Morgan Private Bank, London
Head of Wealth Advisory, UK Europe and the Middle East (EMEA)
Head of Family Governance, International Private Bank
Maya leads the Wealth Advisory practice across the EMEA region and the Family Governance practice for the International private Bank. She helps individuals and families articulate the goals for their wealth and then advises on strategies to hold, protect and transfer their wealth and on the establishment or review of their family offices. She advises families on strategies to plan for and support the continuity of their wealth and family businesses to the next generation.