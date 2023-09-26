|Review Period:
|1 October 2022 to 30 Septmber 2023
|Entries Close:
|17 November 2023
|Winners Notified:
|February 2024
|Awards Ceremony:
|21 March 2024
Eligible institutions must have a branch presence in a minimum of three regions from: Asia, Europe, Latin America, Middle East, North America.
- World’s Best Private Bank
- World’s Best for Investment Research
- World’s Best for Family Office Services
- World’s Best for Digital
- World’s Best for Sustainability
- World’s Best for Succession Planning
- World’s Best for Discretionary Portfolio Management
- World’s Best for HNW
- World’s Best for UHNW
- World’s Best Pure Play/Boutique Private Bank
- World’s Best for Philanthropic Advisory
- World's Best Private Bank Transformation
- World’s Best for Next-Gen
- World's Best for Entrepreneurs
- World's Best for International China Clients
- World's Best for Non-resident Indians
- World’s Best Chief Investment Office
- Individual Award: World’s Best Private Banker
Regional awards will cover: Africa, Asia, CEE, Latin America, Middle East, Nordics, North America, and Western Europe. Eligible institutions must have a branch in at least two countries in any region in which they seek to win a regional award.
- Region’s Best Private Bank
- Region’s Best for Investment Research
- Region’s Best for Family Office Services
- Region’s Best for Digital
- Region’s Best for Sustainability
- Region’s Best for Succession Planning
- Region’s Best for Discretionary Portfolio Management
- Region’s Best for HNW
- Region’s Best for UHNW
- Region’s Best Pure Play/Boutique Private Bank
- Region’s Best for Philanthropic Advisory
- Region’s Best for Next-Gen
- Region’s Best Chief Investment Office
- Individual Award: Region’s Best Private Banker
Eligible institutions must have an onshore branch presence in the country/territory. A Domestic and International Best Private Bank winner will be awarded in each country where applicable. Domestic private banks are defined as being headquartered in a particular country, while international ones will be headquartered outside of the country.
- Country’s Best Domestic Private Bank
- Country’s Best International Private Bank
- Country’s Best for Investment Research
- Country’s Best for Family Office Services
- Country’s Best for Digital
- Country’s Best for Sustainability
- Country’s Best for Succession Planning
- Country’s Best for Discretionary Portfolio Management
- Country’s Best for HNW
- Country’s Best for UHNW
- Country’s Best for Philanthropic Advisory
- Country’s Best for Next-Gen