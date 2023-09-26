Euromoney, is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
How to Enter the Euromoney Private Banking Awards

2024 Schedule
Review Period:1 October 2022 to 30 Septmber 2023
Entries Close:17 November 2023
Winners Notified:February 2024
Awards Ceremony:21 March 2024
2024 Submission Guidelines
Euromoney Private Banking Awards 2024 Entry Guidelines

2024 Submissions window

2024 entries now closed
Global categories

Eligible institutions must have a branch presence in a minimum of three regions from: Asia, Europe, Latin America, Middle East, North America.

  • World’s Best Private Bank  
  • World’s Best for Investment Research  
  • World’s Best for Family Office Services 
  • World’s Best for Digital  
  • World’s Best for Sustainability  
  • World’s Best for Succession Planning  
  • World’s Best for Discretionary Portfolio Management  
  • World’s Best for HNW  
  • World’s Best for UHNW

  • World’s Best Pure Play/Boutique Private Bank 
  • World’s Best for Philanthropic Advisory 
  • World's Best Private Bank Transformation 
  • World’s Best for Next-Gen 
  • World's Best for Entrepreneurs 
  • World's Best for International China Clients 
  • World's Best for Non-resident Indians 
  • World’s Best Chief Investment Office 
  • Individual Award: World’s Best Private Banker 

Regional Categories

Regional awards will cover: Africa, Asia, CEE, Latin America, Middle East, Nordics, North America, and Western Europe. Eligible institutions must have a branch in at least two countries in any region in which they seek to win a regional award.

  • Region’s Best Private Bank  
  • Region’s Best for Investment Research  
  • Region’s Best for Family Office Services 
  • Region’s Best for Digital  
  • Region’s Best for Sustainability  
  • Region’s Best for Succession Planning  
  • Region’s Best for Discretionary Portfolio Management  

  • Region’s Best for HNW 
  • Region’s Best for UHNW 
  • Region’s Best Pure Play/Boutique Private Bank 
  • Region’s Best for Philanthropic Advisory 
  • Region’s Best for Next-Gen  
  • Region’s Best Chief Investment Office 
  • Individual Award: Region’s Best Private Banker

Country / Territory Categories

Eligible institutions must have an onshore branch presence in the country/territory. A Domestic and International Best Private Bank winner will be awarded in each country where applicable. Domestic private banks are defined as being headquartered in a particular country, while international ones will be headquartered outside of the country.

  • Country’s Best Domestic Private Bank 
  • Country’s Best International Private Bank 
  • Country’s Best for Investment Research  
  • Country’s Best for Family Office Services 
  • Country’s Best for Digital  
  • Country’s Best for Sustainability  

  • Country’s Best for Succession Planning  
  • Country’s Best for Discretionary Portfolio Management  
  • Country’s Best for HNW  
  • Country’s Best for UHNW   
  • Country’s Best for Philanthropic Advisory 
  • Country’s Best for Next-Gen 

