Standard Bank

LATEST ARTICLES

  • AWARDS FOR EXCELLENCE
    Sim Tshabalala group CEO of Standard Bank_400x225.jpg
    Africa’s best bank for wealth management 2021: Standard Bank
    Standard Bank is once again a worthy winner of the award for Africa’s best bank for wealth management. It offers wealth management services in southern, eastern and parts of western Africa – 15 countries in all, including South Africa, Nigeria and Kenya.
    July 14, 2021
  • AWARDS FOR EXCELLENCE
    Kenny Fihla _Standard Bank Group_400x225.jpg
    Africa’s best investment bank 2021: Standard Bank
    A strong hold on the foreign currency and fixed income markets in countries such as Nigeria and Kenya proved a vital asset for Standard Bank over the last 12 months, as South Africa suffered particularly damaging Covid-19 lockdowns. Largely because of this regional investment banking structure, coupled with provisioning for credit losses in South Africa, the group made almost twice as much money in the rest of Africa as it did in South Africa in 2020 – highlighting how much Standard Bank is now a pan-African play for investors.
    July 14, 2021
  • AWARDS FOR EXCELLENCE
    Anne Aliker_Standard_160x186
    Africa's best investment bank 2020: Standard Bank
    At a time of global economic retrenchment, dollar volatility, slowing trade flows and border closures, Africa needs deeper localization of markets and financing. Standard Bank’s expertise in these fields makes it the clear choice for best investment bank in Africa this year.
    July 15, 2020
  • AWARDS FOR EXCELLENCE
    Hasan Khan_Standard Bank, AfE_AfricA_transaction
    Africa's best bank for transaction services 2020: Standard Bank
    Standard Bank’s investment in switching its trade processes from manual to digital has paid off this year, with faster processes stemming from better technology. It is the best bank for transaction services in Africa as a result. Its head of transactional products and services is Hasan Khan.
    July 15, 2020
  • AWARDS FOR EXCELLENCE
    Shaun Kotwal_StandardBank_160x186
    Africa's best bank for wealth management 2020: Standard Bank
    It’s hard to find a more comprehensive and cutting-edge offering in wealth management across Africa than that of Standard Bank, which is why the bank wins the award for best bank for wealth management in Africa once again.
    July 15, 2020
  • FINTECH
    Ben Kruger-160x186
    Standard Bank embarks on software transformation drive
    Standard Bank is the first bank in Africa to implement core banking systems SAP and Finacle, amid ever-increasing pressures to consolidate client data.
    Kanika Saigal, July 30, 2015
  • BANKING
    Florian von Hartig, global head of debt capital markets at Standard Bank
    Standard Bank redefines a focus on Africa
    Standard Bank has reduced its global presence and seems set on concentrating on tapping investment flows into infrastructure-hungry Africa.
    Nathan Collins, January 17, 2012

