We're thrilled to announce the host for this year's ceremony:

Ed Balls is a Senior Fellow at The Harvard Kennedy School, Visiting Professor at King’s College London and Chairman of Norwich City Football Club.

Ed served as the UK Shadow Chancellor of the Exchequer and served in the UK Cabinet as Secretary for Children, Schools and Families. His career also includes being the UK Minister for Financial Services and the Chief Economic Adviser to the UK Treasury. During this period he was also Chair of the IMFC Deputies and UK G20 Deputy. While Shadow Chancellor he was co-Chair with Larry Summers of the Center for American Progress Inclusive Prosperity Commission.