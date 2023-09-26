CEREMONY DETAILS
The 2024 Euromoney Private Banking Awards ceremony will take place at the Savoy in London on Thursday, 21 March at 18.30.
About the Savoy
The Savoy is the UK’s original luxury hotel. Right on the River Thames, it is perfectly placed at the cultural heart of one of the world’s most exciting cities. As the first purpose-built deluxe hotel in London, The Savoy set new standards for luxury, comfort and service unheard of in the hotel world of the day. Since it's inception the venue has played host for the wealthy, the famous, the glamorous, and even the notorious; their stories have accrued over the decades to become part of the legend of this truly unique hotel. The Savoy’s legendary service creates wonderful memories to last a lifetime.
The Savoy River Entrance, Savoy Place, WC2R 0BP
We're thrilled to announce the host for this year's ceremony:
Ed Balls is a Senior Fellow at The Harvard Kennedy School, Visiting Professor at King’s College London and Chairman of Norwich City Football Club.
Ed served as the UK Shadow Chancellor of the Exchequer and served in the UK Cabinet as Secretary for Children, Schools and Families. His career also includes being the UK Minister for Financial Services and the Chief Economic Adviser to the UK Treasury. During this period he was also Chair of the IMFC Deputies and UK G20 Deputy. While Shadow Chancellor he was co-Chair with Larry Summers of the Center for American Progress Inclusive Prosperity Commission.