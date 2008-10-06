Euromoney
October 2008
LATEST ARTICLES
Chávez watch – US ambassador sent packing
Chloe Hayward
,
October 06, 2008
Banking
CLS Bank: CLS passes the Lehman test
Lee Oliver
,
October 06, 2008
Capital Markets
Credit market round-up: Markit frees data
Alex Chambers
,
October 06, 2008
Asset Management: Hedge fund pitches up in Uzbekistan
Guy Norton
,
October 06, 2008
Opinion
The bond game changes
October 06, 2008
Banking
Value investing: Omaha’s oracle is not the only one to see value
October 06, 2008
Banking
FX market round-up: Saxo cuts workforce
Lee Oliver
,
October 06, 2008
Banking
Asia Market round-up: UBS tops Asia-Pac nine-month IB table
Lawrence White
,
October 06, 2008
Banking
Russia: Cracks start to appear in banking edifice
Guy Norton
,
October 06, 2008
Banking
Australia: Westpac whirlwind sweeps up St George
Chris Wright
,
October 06, 2008
Banking
Latin America round-up: Unibanco eyes AIG’s Brazil stake
Chloe Hayward
,
October 06, 2008
Banking
Investment banking: Can Nomura’s Lehman buy make the firm a force in Asia?
Lawrence White
,
October 06, 2008
Capital Markets
Mexico: S&P assigns recovery ratings in Mexico
Jason Mitchell
,
October 06, 2008
Latin America round-up: Digicel to invest in central America
Chloe Hayward
,
October 06, 2008
Opinion
Commodities: Africa’s oil boom should be approached with caution
October 06, 2008
Capital Markets
US pension funds sell volatility via autocallables
John Ferry
,
October 06, 2008
Banking
Money markets: Short-end pressure explodes
Alex Chambers
,
October 06, 2008
Private equity: Citadel cleans up on Wall Street
Helen Avery
,
October 06, 2008
Capital Markets
Covered bonds ride bank failures
Jethro Wookey
,
October 06, 2008
Banking
Electronic trading: Deutsche has problems rolling over
Lee Oliver
,
October 06, 2008
Surveys
Cash management poll 2008: Cash captains see their ship come in
Laurence Neville
,
October 06, 2008
Banking
Credit market round-up: Lehman rates sales team raided
Alex Chambers
,
October 06, 2008
Capital Markets
United Arab Emirates: Central bank moves to avert bursting of credit bubble
Dominic O’Neill
,
October 06, 2008
Capital Markets
Central America: IADB pushes stock exchange merger
Chloe Hayward
,
October 06, 2008
Banking
Colombia: Colombian banks have bright future
Chloe Hayward
,
October 06, 2008
Opinion
Kotaro Tamura: Chicken banks and The Selfish Gene
October 06, 2008
Opinion
This hurts you more than it hurts us…
October 06, 2008
Opinion
You know you’re in a recession when…
October 06, 2008
Opinion
Becoming modesty at Lehman
October 06, 2008
Opinion
Fixing the money markets is more important than any bail-out
October 06, 2008
