October 2007
LATEST ARTICLES
Surveys
Cash management poll 2007: Results
October 02, 2007
Capital Markets
Equity derivatives: Isda publishes protocol
John Ferry
,
October 02, 2007
Opinion
Pfandbrief: A leader in name only?
October 02, 2007
Banking
Equity round up: Barcap expands US equity origination
John Ferry
,
October 02, 2007
Foreign Exchange
Retail platforms: Investment in Oanda platform underlines retail sector’s importance
Lee Oliver
,
October 02, 2007
Hedge funds: HFI global and regional indices
October 02, 2007
Banking
Hedge funds: Everybody hurts sometimes
October 02, 2007
Banking
Asia market round up: Fang Fenglei moves on
John Ferry
,
October 02, 2007
Banking
Structured products: Hedge fund replication comes under fire
John Ferry
,
October 02, 2007
Banking
FX volumes: BIS reports an ‘unprecedented rise’ in volumes
Lee Oliver
,
October 02, 2007
Opinion
Abigail Hofman: Rarely have so many waited with anticipation for so few
Abigail Hofman
,
October 02, 2007
Banking
Debt market round up: RBC denies large scale cutbacks
Alex Chambers
,
October 02, 2007
Banking
How Fischer’s plans fell apart at WestLB
Philip Moore
,
October 02, 2007
Banking
EEMEA round up: Dresdner makes Moscow hire
Guy Norton
,
October 02, 2007
Banking
Kyrgyzstan: AUB looks to be big in Bishkek
Guy Norton
,
October 02, 2007
Banking
N&P: Country folk lead Europe to IRB status
Duncan Wood
,
October 02, 2007
Banking
Leveraged Loans: No pain, no gain
Alex Chambers
,
October 02, 2007
Banking
Debt market round up: UBS finalizes DCM rejig
Alex Chambers
,
October 02, 2007
Banking
AI market round up: Morgan Stanley takes hedge fund hit
Peter Lee
,
October 02, 2007
Banking
Corporate credit: A buyer’s market
Alex Chambers
,
October 02, 2007
Banking
AI market round up: Goldman rescues Goldman
Peter Lee
,
October 02, 2007
Banking
EEMEA round up: Qatar rushes to thwart Dubai
Dominic O’Neill
,
October 02, 2007
Banking
Financial centres: Dubai’s gain is Beirut’s brain drain
Dominic O’Neill
,
October 02, 2007
Banking
Investment banking: JPMorgan recruits for growth in the Gulf
Guy Norton
,
October 02, 2007
Banking
Covered bonds: ECBC puts a head on troubled shoulders
Alex Chambers
,
October 02, 2007
Banking
EEMEA round up: New Islamic finance chief at Credit Suisse
Dominic O’Neill
,
October 02, 2007
Capital Markets
AI market round up: Absolute suffers ‘significant distraction’
Peter Lee
,
October 02, 2007
Banking
Mergers and acquisitions: Banks still an attractive play
Guy Norton
,
October 02, 2007
Capital Markets
Hedge fund performance: Creeping correlation
Peter Lee
,
October 02, 2007
Banking
Distressed debt: Ailing credit is still the next big thing
Peter Lee
,
October 02, 2007
