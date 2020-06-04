Euromoney
Asiamoney
Country Risk
Learning
Events
Login
Banking
Markets
Capital Markets
Foreign Exchange
Capital Markets
Foreign Exchange
Treasury
Wealth
Fintech
ESG
Regions
Africa
Asia
Emerging Europe
Latin America
Middle East
North America
Western Europe
Africa
Asia
Emerging Europe
Latin America
Middle East
North America
Western Europe
Opinion
Awards
Surveys
More...
Podcasts
Livestream
Insight
Sponsored
Contact Us
Podcasts
Livestream
Insight
Sponsored
Contact Us
Show Search
Submit Search
Search Query
Menu
Banking
Markets
Capital Markets
Foreign Exchange
Capital Markets
Foreign Exchange
Treasury
Wealth
Fintech
ESG
Regions
Africa
Asia
Emerging Europe
Latin America
Middle East
North America
Western Europe
Africa
Asia
Emerging Europe
Latin America
Middle East
North America
Western Europe
Opinion
Awards
Surveys
More...
Podcasts
Livestream
Insight
Sponsored
Contact Us
Podcasts
Livestream
Insight
Sponsored
Contact Us
Login
The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our
Terms & Conditions
,
Privacy Policy
and
Cookies
before using this site.
All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Intesa Sanpaolo
LATEST ARTICLES
Banking
Intesa Sanpaolo’s UBI Banca takeover faces hurdles
Dominic O’Neill
,
June 04, 2020
Opinion
How can banks balance stakeholders and Covid-19?
May 07, 2020
Banking
Coronavirus: Italian banks try to make up for lost time
Dominic O’Neill
,
April 21, 2020
Opinion
Where does Intesa’s UBI Banca takeover leave UniCredit?
February 21, 2020
Banking
Intesa’s UBI Banca takeover has Mediobanca’s fingerprints all over it
Dominic O’Neill
,
February 21, 2020
Banking
Messina battles to keep Italy's crown
Dominic O’Neill
,
December 10, 2019
Banking
Why UniCredit is selling its art
Dominic O’Neill
,
April 08, 2019
ESG
A positive picture: How banks are presenting their art treasures in a better light
Dominic O’Neill
,
February 08, 2019
Banking
Intesa seeks partners for NPLs, asset management
Louise Bowman
,
February 21, 2018
Opinion
Banking: Italy’s top table turns
Dominic O’Neill
,
March 02, 2017
Awards
Country Awards for Excellence 2016: Western Europe
July 06, 2016
Opinion
Awards for Excellence 2016: Europe’s unwilling bank revolution
Dominic O’Neill
,
July 06, 2016
Treasury
Cash management non-financial institutions survey 2015: Which ICMs do you use most globally?
Catherine Snowdon
,
October 06, 2015
Surveys
Euromoney Cash Management Survey 2015 – Change at the top with Deutsche Bank win
October 06, 2015
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our
Privacy Policy
.
I agree