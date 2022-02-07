The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms and Conditions.


All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2022 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Banking

Intesa Sanpaolo to launch digital bank with four million existing clients

By Dominic O’Neill
February 07, 2022
Share

The launch of ISY Bank spearheads a new cloud-banking strategy at the Italian lender as it seeks to reduce costs, counter fintech and target international retail growth.

Digital-banking-phone-iStock-960.jpg
Photo: iStock

Intesa Sanpaolo, Italy’s biggest retail bank, is the latest incumbent to try to turn itself into an international fintech challenger, with the launch of what it is fashioning as an in-house neobank.

The new digital bank – known as ISY Bank – is a central pillar of chief executive Carlo Messina’s new strategy for Intesa Sanpaolo, which was unveiled Friday.

Messina and an as-yet unnamed chief executive of ISY Bank will use the new digital bank’s brand and technology to reduce the group’s branch and IT costs by moving more than four million mostly younger Italian clients of Intesa Sanpaolo to the new organization.

After 2024, the aim is to gradually deploy ISY Bank’s cloud-based core-banking infrastructure to service Intesa’s remaining nine million Italian retail and small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) clients, who will remain under the old brand.

We are moving into a challenger mindset … This is something that can be really transformational
Carlo Messina, Intesa Sanpaolo. Photo: ECB
Carlo-Messina-Intesa-flickr-ECBcredit-960.jpg

Also then, ISY Bank could be a vehicle for new international retail growth, including launches in countries where the Italian bank is not yet active in retail.

Intesa’s


You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

Banking Western EuropeItalyIntesa SanpaoloFintechBanking
Share
Dominic O’Neill
Dominic O’Neill is EMEA editor. He joined Euromoney in 2007 to cover emerging markets, focusing on central and eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, and later on Latin America. Based in London, he has covered developed market banking since 2015.
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree