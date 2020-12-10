Euromoney
China Construction Bank
LATEST ARTICLES
The Euromoney 25
CCB: Know your role
Elliot Wilson
,
December 10, 2020
Fintech
China’s CCB drops digital bond plans on bitcoin fears
Elliot Wilson
,
December 04, 2020
The Euromoney 25
CCB: Safe as (leased) houses
January 09, 2020
The Euromoney 25
CCB: Growing well but dark clouds ahead
January 08, 2019
Banking
CCB’s Wang is alert to China’s challenges
Chris Wright
,
August 01, 2016
Capital Markets
China Construction Bank's dim sum bond to spark new international bank issuance
Kanika Saigal
,
November 30, 2012
Capital Markets
Asian deal of the year: China Construction Bank $9 billion IPO
Chris Leahy
,
February 01, 2006
Banking
IPOs: China Construction Bank hits the road
November 01, 2005
