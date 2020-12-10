The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

The Euromoney 25

CCB: Know your role

By Elliot Wilson
December 10, 2020
Inclusivity takes a back seat to pandemic preparedness in a tough year, but it remains on the agenda for the Chinese bank.

Tian Guoli
CCB chairman of the board Tian Guoli
The Euromoney 25
Full Index
December 10, 2020

China Construction Bank’s interim report in 2019 was all about inclusivity. Chairman Tian Guoli and vice-chairman Liu Guiping directed investor attention toward a new strategy designed to position the bank as a bastion of sustainability. At the heart of it were home leasing, inclusive finance and fintech.

The headline act was Yunongtong, a new service aimed at accelerating rural financial reform, with the aim of creating what CCB describes as “smart rural areas”.

This year, inclusivity took a back seat to the pandemic. CCB’s interim report in 2020 was headlined, with a somewhat military flourish, ‘Fighting against the pandemic [and] supporting economic and social development’.

The bank then made clear why it exists – to fulfil “its responsibility as a major state-owned bank by earnestly implementing government policies.”

Financial coherence

Covid forced China Construction Bank and its peers to act fast.

Elliot Wilson
Elliot Wilson is Greater China Editor and Private Banking and Wealth Management Editor. He joined the magazine in 2020 having been a regular contributor focusing on China and the Indian subcontinent, Russia and Eastern Europe/the CIS. He is based in Hong Kong.
