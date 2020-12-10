CCB: Know your role
Inclusivity takes a back seat to pandemic preparedness in a tough year, but it remains on the agenda for the Chinese bank.
China Construction Bank’s interim report in 2019 was all about inclusivity. Chairman Tian Guoli and vice-chairman Liu Guiping directed investor attention toward a new strategy designed to position the bank as a bastion of sustainability. At the heart of it were home leasing, inclusive finance and fintech.
The headline act was Yunongtong, a new service aimed at accelerating rural financial reform, with the aim of creating what CCB describes as “smart rural areas”.
This year, inclusivity took a back seat to the pandemic. CCB’s interim report in 2020 was headlined, with a somewhat military flourish, ‘Fighting against the pandemic [and] supporting economic and social development’.
The bank then made clear why it exists – to fulfil “its responsibility as a major state-owned bank by earnestly implementing government policies.”
Financial coherence
Covid forced China Construction Bank and its peers to act fast.