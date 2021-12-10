The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms and Conditions.


The Euromoney 25

CCB steadies the ship

By Elliot Wilson
December 10, 2021
China Construction Bank enjoyed a strong year, benefiting from sharply higher trading income and better asset quality.


The Euromoney 25: Full Index
December 10, 2021

China Construction Bank spent the year doing what it does best under the leadership of chairman Tian Guoli: lending to other big state enterprises, watching the income roll in, and keeping its non-performing loan ratio low.

It might be boring – but boring can be good.

The Beijing-based lender posted a net profit of Rmb223 billion ($36.5 billion) in the first three quarters of the year, up 12.3% year on year. Revenues rose 9.3% over the same period, to Rmb624 billion, with fee income up 6.2%.

Net income in the third quarter came in at Rmb78.9 billion, up 15.7% over the previous year: driven, Nomura said in a research note dated October 31, by strong trading income and lower impairment losses.

ccb-tian-guoli-reuters-960.jpg
Tian Guoli

Trading income leapt 554% in the third quarter year on year, and now makes up 6% of total operating income.

Asset quality continues to improve, with the bank’s NPL ratio declining to 1.51%


Elliot Wilson
Elliot Wilson is Greater China Editor and Private Banking and Wealth Management Editor. He joined the magazine in 2020 having been a regular contributor focusing on China and the Indian subcontinent, Russia and Eastern Europe/the CIS. He is based in Hong Kong.
