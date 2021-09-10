Bank of the Philippine Islands
all page content
all page content
Main body page content
LATEST ARTICLES
-
In May, Benjamin Diokno, governor of Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP), proudly announced the formation of a new ‘bad bank’ asset management company regime under the Financial Institutions Strategic Transfer Act - known by the bold and bracing acronym, FIST.
-
Attorney Mel Georgie Racela runs the Anti-Money Laundering Council Secretariat in the Philippines, one of two agencies tasked with getting to the bottom with the country’s involvement in the Wirecard scandal. He talks to Chris Wright.
-
The country’s response to the scandal is a chance to show good governance.
-
The Philippines has perhaps the only president in the world more confrontational than Donald Trump. Yet business is good for banks and their customers. The political volatility trade-off will need progress on infrastructure to be a success.