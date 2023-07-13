Euromoney, is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 8 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
Copyright © Delinian Limited and its affiliated companies 2023
Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement
Cookies Settings
AWARDSAWARDS FOR EXCELLENCE

Asia’s best bank for corporate responsibility 2023: Bank of the Philippine Islands

July 13, 2023
Share
AWARDS FOR EXCELLENCE

Full Results

AfE 2023 logo-gold-black-text (1).png
Logo © 2023 Euromoney
June 22, 2023

Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI) is a worthy winner of this award. At the heart of the bank’s philanthropic efforts is its BPI Foundation, which touches the lives of more than one million financially under-served Filipinos in 75 of the country’s 81 provinces.

A core tenet of the foundation is the pursuit of better financial literacy. According to a 2022 report by the World Bank and the George Washington University School of Business, between 40% to 50% of adults are financially literate, putting the Philippines on a level with the likes of Mongolia.

FinEd Unboxed is the foundation’s key financial education platform. It seeks to improve financial literacy levels among migrant domestic workers, public officials, farmers and fishing communities. The aim is to improve their individual and collective ability to save, budget, invest, manage credit and plan for retirement. To date, more than 750,000 people have benefited from sessions carried out by BPI bankers and experts, which also focus on ways to protect against financial fraud and scams.

Another

To unlock this article.

Register for a free trial Already registered? Login now

Tags

AWARDS FOR EXCELLENCE Awards for ExcellenceRegional awardAsia PacificBank of the Philippine Islands