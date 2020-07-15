The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Awards

Country Awards for Excellence 2020: Western Europe

July 15, 2020
Austria 

Austria

Best bank: UniCredit Bank Austria

UniCredit Bank Austria wins this year’s award for Austria’s best bank by virtue of its excellent profitability and commitment to innovation. The Italian subsidiary, which boasts a market-leading position in corporate banking and private banking, saw net profit last year jump by 33.7% to €568 million, representing a return on allocated capital of 14.1%.

This was achieved despite substantial investment in digitalization, an area in which UniCredit Bank Austria has established a track record as a pioneer.

The bank was the first to introduce a digital language assistant in Austria and remains the only lender to allow credit transfers via smartphone photos, while its digital offering for corporates was recently expanded with the addition of a web-based tool for currency trading.


