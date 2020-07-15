The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Central America and Caribbean's best investment bank 2020: Citi

July 15, 2020
Awards for Excellence 2020

No investment bank has a greater reach in central America and the Caribbean region than Citi

The US bank’s regional leadership is split between Eduardo Cruz, Latin America corporate and investment banking head, Marcelo Gorrini cluster head for central America and Caribbean, Alberto Pandolfi, head of Latin America investment banking, and Chris Gilfond, head of Latin America capital markets origination. 

Citi has physical locations in most countries and is able to service those where it does not with knowledgeable local teams. 

Marcelo Gorrini

In the year under review, the bank won the largest and most prestigious mandates for investment banking transactions.

