Central America and Caribbean's best investment bank 2020: Citi

Awards for Excellence 2020

No investment bank has a greater reach in central America and the Caribbean region than Citi.

The US bank’s regional leadership is split between Eduardo Cruz, Latin America corporate and investment banking head, Marcelo Gorrini cluster head for central America and Caribbean, Alberto Pandolfi, head of Latin America investment banking, and Chris Gilfond, head of Latin America capital markets origination.

Citi has physical locations in most countries and is able to service those where it does not with knowledgeable local teams.

Marcelo Gorrini



In the year under review, the bank won the largest and most prestigious mandates for investment banking transactions.