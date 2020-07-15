The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Excellence in leadership in North America 2020: Citi

July 15, 2020
As of late June 2020, Citi, together with its charitable Citi Foundation, had committed some $100 million to Covid-19 relief efforts. While the targets of its aid are varied, the bank has made a special focus on supporting people and communities of colour, recognizing the disproportionate impact the pandemic has had on these communities.

Individual employees at the bank have played their part, donating some $2 million to the efforts, which Citi has matched through its Double the Good programme.

“Covid-19 has changed our thinking of how we can have the most impact,” says Brandee McHale, head of Citi Community Investing and Development. “We are 100% convinced that we cannot approach society’s issues in silos if we want to create resilient communities.

