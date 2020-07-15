The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Excellence in leadership in the Middle East 2020: HSBC

July 15, 2020
Awards for Excellence 2020

HSBC has been central to maintaining imports of vital goods into the region, even while national borders slammed shut. 

In the first quarter of 2020, HSBC processed $15.8 billion of trade in the region, with notable surges in the food and healthcare sectors. The bank’s work to maintain and improve its supply chains through remote working has meant that medicine, food and protective equipment has continued to reach those in need.

HSBC responded to the crisis by reducing transaction times: 75% of health care transactions and 83% of food sector transactions are processed in 24 hours. And it did so while ensuring service standards exceeded stipulated customer agreements. The regional head of global liquidity and cash management is Noor Adhami.

