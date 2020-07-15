The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

The US's best investment bank 2020: Goldman Sachs

July 15, 2020
Goldman Sachs’s first ever investor day in January 2020 might have left more questions than answers around the firm’s forays into the brave new worlds of consumer and transaction banking. But one thing was unshakeable – its investment bank franchise. This year it is our choice as the US’s best investment bank.

Revenues across investment banking and markets rose 27% year on year in the first quarter of 2020, and were up 12% on a 12-month basis, the best among the US firms. Pre-tax profits were up 36% and 7%, respectively.

Goldman’s fixed income trading business – a laggard in recent years – was up 30% in the last 12 months compared to the previous 12-month period, among the best performances in the sector, and equities was up 12%.

