Western Europe is home to so many of the greatest and the oldest wealth management houses – firms who are also pioneers in financial sustainability. And no private bank is better at marrying wealth management with the best in modern sustainability than LGT Private Banking.

LGT Private Banking, owned by the Princely family of Liechtenstein, distinguishes itself by making sustainability the cornerstone of its business model rather than a supplementary offering.

The bank's Western European operations exemplify how integrating sustainability into core investment strategies creates meaningful impact. Unlike competitors who separate green products as opt-in choices, LGT makes sustainability the default setup for clients.

This success is demonstrated by impressive regional metrics: over 40% of EU-domiciled clients have chosen sustainability profiles, and 80% of LGT Private Banking's discretionary mandates in Europe are classified as EU Article 8 sustainable investments.

Christopher Greenwald

The bank’s sustainability leadership is championed by its owners, the Princely family, who have committed their personal capital to sustainable strategies.