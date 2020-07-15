The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

North America's best bank for transaction services 2020: Bank of America

July 15, 2020
Awards for Excellence 2020

Bank of America is the undisputed leader in transaction services in North America. Long before the coronavirus crisis struck its home market, the bank had entered the Euromoney awards period with strong momentum. But by the end of that period it was being called upon to deploy all its leadership to help businesses across the US.

That it did so is testament to the bank’s exceptional franchise and it is again North America’s best bank for transaction services.

Before the Covid-19 crisis, BofA was already doing what it is best at: using its immense breadth and reach as a springboard for fresh thinking in all areas of treasury and payments.

