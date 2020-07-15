Latin America's best bank for advisory 2020: BR Partners

Awards for Excellence 2020

The 2020 award for the best bank for advisory goes to BR Partners. It is an outstanding growth story: the investment bank boutique was opened just 10 years ago by founder and chief executive Ricardo Lacerda, previously of Citi and Goldman Sachs in Brazil.

BR Partners won this award in 2016 in recognition of the impressive growth it had achieved, but little did we think that in four years’ time the bank would top the Brazilian M&A rankings, beating both the resurgent international banks and the dominant local balance sheet-driven investment banking franchises in the region’s largest market.

BR Partners advised on 22 M&A deals with a combined value of $14.8