Western Europe’s best for family-office services 2025: UBS

Switzerland and Europe continue to drive much of UBS’s global-leading franchise for family office services, cementing its status as a natural choice of financial provider for family offices around the world, and notably in Europe. It is a worthy winner of the award for Western Europe’s best for family office services.

The bank boasts high client satisfaction rates for its family office relationship managers, in both Switzerland and the EMEA region more broadly, helping it win new business. Outside Switzerland, its client wins this year included a SFr200 million ($227 million) mandate for a Belgian single-family office and a SFr100 million bespoke portfolio mandate for a multi-family office in the UK.

Family offices are served through UBS's Global Family and Institutional Wealth (GFIW) unit, a cross-divisional service that leverages the capabilities of the investment bank and UBS Global Wealth Management (GWM). This unit addresses the execution, investment, risk management, financing and banking needs of family offices, their corporate entities, and entrepreneurs.