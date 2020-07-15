Middle East's best bank 2020: Al-Rajhi Bank

Awards for Excellence 2020

Banking is evolving in Saudi Arabia – the Gulf’s largest economy – with government and regulatory initiatives boosting growth in the sector.

Saudi banks reported an average asset growth of 12% in financial year 2019 and a healthy 40.9% growth in net profit, according to KPMG. In such a strong sector, however, one bank stands out as a highly profitable and increasingly modern institution: Al-Rajhi Bank, Euromoney’s best bank in the Middle East this year.

The world’s largest Islamic bank by assets, Al-Rajhi is playing an essential part in the diversification of Saudi Arabia’s economy, facilitating home ownership, private-sector growth and the development of the small and medium-sized enterprise sector to help the government meet its Vision 2030 objectives.