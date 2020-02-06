Private Banking and Wealth Management Survey 2020: Can Khan and Naratil make more of UBS Wealth?
UBS Global Wealth Management is the world’s best wealth manager. It is an accolade the firm has enjoyed for 13 of the 17 years of Euromoney’s annual survey. But its financial performance does not match its scale. A new partnership at the top of the firm has a plan to integrate business lines and streamline processes.
Illustration: David Manion
Tom Naratil and Iqbal Khan are sitting in a conference room in UBS’s Weehawken office overlooking the Hudson River when Euromoney arrives to interview them.