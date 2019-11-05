Asia private banking debate: How to build a model for a growing Asia
Asian private wealth is distinct from elsewhere in the world and must be served with a different model. Entrepreneurial wealth, changing digital delivery channels and gradual engagement with socially responsible investment all present challenges and opportunities for private banks in the region.
|Published in association with
|
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
• Clients’ needs have changed from simply protecting wealth to also making it grow, while there is also an intergenerational change from wealth creation to wealth legacy
• Products have evolved to keep pace with those changes, but the workforce must upskill too.