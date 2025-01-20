Turkey’s first multi-family office sets out plans for international growth

Soon after graduating in law from Istanbul Bilgi University in 2019, Özge Doğan sized up her career options. The obvious choice was to follow in the footsteps of her father Murat, one of the country’s top lawyers.

Instead, she pursued a career in finance. But rather than joining a mainstream lender and carving out a lucrative role as an investment banker or relationship manager, Doğan chose to create and build what she claims is Turkey’s first independent multi-family office (MFO).

It was something of a left-field decision. As a rule, most MFOs are run by industry veterans – think Gregory Fleming, president and CEO of New York-based Rockefeller Capital Management, or Giuseppe Ciucci, executive chairman of London-based Stonehage Fleming.

Doğan by contrast had little industry experience. As she admits: “I’m young, I’m a woman. I don’t come from the finance world.”

Yet she pressed ahead anyway. In 2021, Doğan unveiled Karman Beyond, a name plucked literally from the ether: the Kármán line is the point in space where our atmosphere ends and deep space begins.

As with most MFOs, it is an independent organisation that works with multiple clients, dispensing sound financial advice to high- and ultra-high-net-worth families keen to diversify portfolios, manage risks and tax exposure, and collaborate and connect with one another.

