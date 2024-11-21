Private banking: sports finance goes prime time

Euromoney Limited, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 15236090

4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX

Copyright © Euromoney Limited 2024

Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement

Cookies Settings
WEALTH

Private banking: sports finance goes prime time

businessman holding large amount of bills at Soccer stadium in background
Photo: Getty Images

Owning a sports team was once a guaranteed way either to lose money or to make a little by spending a lot. Today, the world’s wealthiest people are snapping up elite franchises, backed by an army of wealth managers, data experts and investment bankers. Ivo Voynov, global head of sports finance at Citi Private Bank, explains what turbocharged sports finance, and why it is such an important and profitable business for global private banks.

Elliot Wilson
November 21, 2024

Not so long ago, sports finance was an unprofitable and niche business for private bankers. If a man – and they were always men – with bags of money wanted to buy his local football or baseball team, he might turn to a trusted financial institution in search of funding.

Or he might simply buy it outright, given how little even major sports franchises once cost. In 1985, a syndicate led by sports magnate Jerry Reinsdorf paid just $16 million for the Chicago Bulls, a chronically underperforming basketball team that had nonetheless just drafted one of the greatest athletes of all time, Michael Jordan.

Today, such numbers seem laughably tiny. “The sports business was very sleepy for a very long time,” says Ivo Voynov, global head of sports finance at Citi Private Bank. “In the past 15-20 years, they’ve exploded in terms of valuations and their status in the economic pecking order.

The sports business was very sleepy for a very long time. In the past 15-20 years, they’ve exploded in terms of valuations and their status in the economic pecking order
Ivo Voynov, Citi Private Bank

In 2022, the Denver Broncos, a middling American football team, was sold for $4.65

To unlock this article

Register for a free trial Already registered? Login now

Topics

WealthCapital MarketsInvestmentUnited StatesWestern EuropeFeatures
Elliot Wilson headshot.jpg
Elliot Wilson
Asia editor and Global Private Banking and Wealth Management editor
Elliot Wilson is Asia editor and Global Private Banking and Wealth Management editor. He joined the magazine in 2020 having been a regular contributor focusing on China and the Indian subcontinent, Russia and Eastern Europe/the CIS. He is based in Hong Kong.
Gift this article