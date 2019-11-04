The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Quotes of the month

November 04, 2019
November 2019

“The problem is not the way that European banks are managed, it’s Europe”

Ana Botín, executive chairman at Banco Santander, has her sights further afield than her home region when it comes to future expansion

“We are much more open than before to partnerships and technological agreements with other banks”

Partnerships are the way forward according to Frédéric Oudéa, chief executive of Societe Generale

“As an ECM professional would I want a huge market-leading trading platform? Yes absolutely, in that there is no downside to it. But when you look at it rationally from the view of what you need to deliver a certain product today, then I think you can do without some things”

Josef Ritter, head of equity capital markets at Deutsche Bank, reckons that the firm’s exit from equities doesn’t stop it offering ECM to clients

“There may have been situations where private companies have raised large amounts of capital quite quickly almost on the basis of reputation, with very little information delivered to investors”

