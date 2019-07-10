The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Canada's best bank 2019: TD Bank

July 10, 2019
Awards for Excellence 2019

Canada has a clutch of big banks that dominate its financial services industry and competition is fierce in most segments. Few are able to compete across the whole spectrum, however. TD Bank is one that can, and the last 12 months marked another successful period for the firm, making it once again Canada’s best bank.

It had a terrific financial year 2018 across all its businesses, with revenues up 8% and return on equity hitting almost 17%. And while it again made inroads in the US market, it is its domestic business that remains the driving force of its performance.

Bharat Masrani 160x186

Bharat Masrani

Retail banking results rose strongly and the bank retained its leading position in credit cards; it signed a deal with Air Canada to be the airline’s primary credit card for its loyalty programme.

